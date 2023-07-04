Bulls confirm signing of ‘Angry Warthog’ Akker van der Merwe from Sale Sharks

Johannesburg — The Bulls have confirmed that Springbok hooker, and former Lions and Sharks man Akker van der Merwe will become the most recent player to make his way to Pretoria. As reported last week, Van der Merwe returns to South Africa after a four-year stint at Sale Sharks, making 70 appearances for the English Premiership side. Late last month, Van der Merwe was in the starting XV of the Sale Sharks team that contested that tournament’s final, ultimately losing 35-25 to Saracens.

ANGRY WARTHOG INCOMING 😤 😤 😤 pic.twitter.com/iF2uzXDVeW — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) July 4, 2023 During his tenure in Manchester, he also scored 31 tries. Previously, Van der Merwe plied his trade with the Sharks in Durban, and the Lions before that. He was a part of the celebrated Johannesburg-outfit during their run of three consecutive Super Rugby finals from 2016 to 2018. His performances at the time were rewarded with a call-up to the national team and three appearances in 2018 for the Boks.

On Tuesday, Blue Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone welcomed Van der Merwe to the team. “We are thrilled to have Akker join us and a player of his skill and calibre will be a wonderful addition for our franchise as we continue evolving and set our eyes on success across the various competitions.” 🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨



“He is also a well-travelled player that has continuously done well wherever he has played and that speaks of a resilient character that will be of great help to our younger players too. I know he is a player who is keen to give as much as he can, and his know-how will be invaluable for us. “We welcome him to the capital and hope that he will have a wonderful time running out with the herd in blue.” The 32-year-old joins the Bulls on a three-year contract until 2026.