Durban – The Bulls staged a remarkable second-half comeback against the Scarlets on Friday night, but it wasn’t quite enough, and they will be kicking themselves all the way back to Pretoria for losing 37-28 when this United Rugby Championship match was there for the taking.
The Scarlets more than matched the Bulls physically in the first half, and they put the resulting quality possession to good use.
They were 3-0 up after two minutes and then scored three tries to accelerate into a 24-7 lead after just 20 minutes.
In the fifth minute, there was a burst of energy from the Bulls, and a multitude of phases in the opposition 22 saw scrumhalf Zak Burger wriggle through a gap for a try under the crossbar, but it was a false dawn.
The home team bounced straight back when flank Sam Davis scrambled over after what looked like a double movement, and then prop Kemsley Mattias muscled over.
Friday nightmare for Stormers as Vermeulen inspires Ulster to victory
English rugby chiefs apologise over tackle plan for amateurs
Quan Horn back at fullback as Lions look to turn the screws against Connacht
Phepsi Buthelezi skippers Sharks against Edinburgh as Springboks put their feet up
Sharks Aussie centre Ben Tapuai learning to talk the local lingo
WATCH: Siya Kolisi plays netball and is living his best Springbok holiday life as Rachel hits the gym
It’s LOVELY from @scarlets_rugby! 👏 #BKTURC #URC | #SCAvBUL pic.twitter.com/eUcDASpKkm— BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) January 27, 2023
Scrumhalf Gareth Davies completed a fine break-out try from the Scarlets’ 22, and then flyhalf Sam Costelow added a long-range three-pointer to his early penalty and three conversions for a 27-7 lead at the break.
A window of opportunity opened for the Bulls five minutes before halftime when Scarlets centre Joe Roberts was sin-binned for a professional foul, and the visitors took advantage when wing Stravino Jacobs scored from a Chris Smith cross-kick.
This kick and catch from the Vodacom @bluebullsrugby! 🤯 #BKTURC #URC | #SCAvBUL pic.twitter.com/KlJaYgTaon— BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) January 27, 2023
But the Scarlets scored first in the second half when Costelow kicked a penalty, and at 30-14, it looked a long way back for the Bulls.
They clawed seven points back when Cyle Brink burrowed over after a siege on the Scarlets’ line, and with their scrum now in total ascendancy, the opportunities to attack arose – but so did some poor handling errors, until prop Simphiwe Matanzima put a stop to the nonsense and charged over.
The Bulls now not only had a try-scoring bonus point, but were only two points adrift at 30-28 with 15 minutes to go.
They spent the last quarter of the match doing everything but score, and their lack of accuracy bit them on the backside when the beleaguered Scarlets broke out, and fullback Johnny McNicholl scored the match-clinching try four minutes from time.
Tough night out in Llanelli.— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 27, 2023
💙![CDATA[]]>🐃 #SCAvBUL @Vodacom #UnitedRugbyChampionship #TrueToTheBlue #BullsHeard pic.twitter.com/yHADyQvA8A
Points-Scorers
Scarlets 37 – Tries: Sam Davies, Kemsley Mattias, Gareth Davies, Johnny McNicholl. Conversions: Sam Costelow (4). Penalties: Costelow (3).
Bulls 28 – Tries: Zak Burger, Stravino Jacobs, Cyle Brink, Simphiwe Matanzima. Conversions: Chris Smith (4).