Bulls fans unite as Loftus Versfeld sold out for United Rugby Championship final

Tickets are sold out, it was confirmed on Friday, for the United Rugby Championship final between the Bulls and the Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld this weekend. The Bulls host the Scottish outfit at their Pretoria fortress on Saturday, with over 51 000 tickets sold. Only tickets in hospitality suites are still available.

With kick-off at 6pm, Loftus Versfeld will be the centre of sporting action with fan parks broadcasting the Wales versus South Africa Test match from London at 3.30pm. It will be the first time the Bulls have hosted a major international final since their Super Rugby victory over the Waikato Chiefs in 2009.

Second time lucky? For the Bulls, it will be their second appearance in a URC final after losing to the Stormers in 2022. On Thursday, despite leading the his side to the final of the URC, Bulls coach Jake White lost out the coach of the season to Munster’s Graham Rowntree.

Warriors coach Franco Smith could also feel aggrieved to have missed out on the coaching accolade, especially since his side upset Munster in last week’s semi-final on their home turf. However, with Rowntree having led Munster to URC glory last season, the 53-year-old has followed that up with another strong run of form after Christmas, leading his side to 11 wins in a row. Previous sold out matches at Loftus: 2013 – Vodacom Bulls vs Brumbies

2019 – Springboks vs All Blacks 2022 – Springboks vs Wales 2023 – Springboks vs Australia

2024 – Vodacom Bulls vs Stormers, March 2 2024 – Vodacom Bulls vs Glasgow Warriors, June 21 2024 – Springboks vs Ireland, July 6