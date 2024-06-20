Bulls’ Jake White snubbed in popular vote for URC coach of the season

Despite leading the his side to the final of the United Rugby Championship (URC), the Bulls coach Jake White lost out the coach of the season to Munster’s Graham Rowntree. The Bulls host Glasgow Warriors in the URC final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, which should see the men from Pretoria start out as favourites given their home advantage.

Warriors coach Franco Smith could also feel aggrieved to have missed out on the coaching accolade, especially since his side upset Munster in last week’s semi-final on their home turf. However, with Rowntree having led Munster to URC glory last season, the 53-year-old has followed that up with another strong run of form after Christmas, leading his side to 11 wins in a row.

Could watch this ALL. DAY. LONG. 😮‍💨![CDATA[]]>😍![CDATA[]]>🤯@Vodacom #URC@URCOfficial_RSA pic.twitter.com/uqX35q0n09 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 18, 2024 Popular vote The coach of the season is voted for by the league’s head coaches with Rowntree receiving the recognition from his peers.

Only the Players’ Player of the Season is yet to be announced, but will be confirmed on Thursday. URC Awards Winners 2023-24 Tackle Machine: Alessandro Izekor (Benetton Rugby) Turnover King: Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby)

Gilbert Golden Boot: Chris Smith (Vodacom Bulls) Top Try Scorer: Johnny Matthews (Glasgow Warriors) Ironman Award: Shane Daly (Munster Rugby)

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Jack Crowley (Munster Rugby) Try of the Season: Aphelele Fassi (Sharks) Innovation Award: Benetton