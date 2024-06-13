Bulls, Leinster roads to United Rugby Championship semi-final clash

The Bulls will line up in their United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final against Leinster at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, with the sole focus of winning at all costs. The odds will be in the home team’s favour as they have won their last five URC games in a row, their last defeat coming in their clash against Munster back in April.

Here are some key facts ahead of the weekend’s clash: Both sides were similarly placed on the log after the group stage was completed. The Bulls ended second with 66 points, while Leinster were third with 65.

That 2013 Super Rugby semi-final at Loftus 🫣



It ended in heartbreak for the Vodacom Bulls, with the Brumbies scoring in the final minute of the game.



Jake White was their coach 👀 pic.twitter.com/YzvRygx33U — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) June 13, 2024 Not their first URC knockout rodeo The Bulls made it to the final in 2022 when they lost to the Stormers in Cape Town.

The Bulls have won their two previous URC play-off fixtures at Loftus Versfeld - both quarter-finals, against the Sharks in 2022 and Benetton last week. This is just the fourth Leinster play-off game to be played outside of Dublin. The three previous ones were all finals, Leinster winning against Glasgow at Celtic Park in 2019. Leinster’s only victory in South Africa since 2018 was against the Lions in Johannesburg in April 2023.

If named in the squad, Robbie Henshaw is in line to make his 100th URC appearance. In their last six matches, the Bulls have lost just once while Leinster have tasted defeat three times. Akker van der Merwe’s is the Bulls’ top try-scorer with 12 tries, while Rob Russell has score the most for Leinster with seven.