Bulls players top individual stats ahead of United Rugby Championship final

As the Bulls prepare for their United Rugby Championship final against Glasgow at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, they can take confidence from their statistical dominance in their previous knockout clash. The Bulls beat Leinster 25-20 in an exciting semi-final at Loftus over the weekend, in a match many expected the Irish tourists to win.

In the other semi-final, Glasgow upstaged favourites Munster on their own turf 17-10. It means the final will be between the two sides which exceeded expectations, but a look at the stats over the two semi-finals reveals why the Bulls and Glasgow came out on top.

Goosen masterclass Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen scored more points than any other player in the semi-finals (15). He also made the most kicks in play (17) and kick in play metres (17).

James Lowe for Leinster made more carries (19) and carry metres (105) than any other player at the weekend. He also made two clean breaks and scored a try. Bulls forward Cameron Hanekom made a round-high five dominant carries, 37 post-contact metres, three clean breaks, and beat six defenders (1st) against Leinster. He also made two dominant tackles and won two turnovers. Meanwhile, Leinster centre Garry Ringrose made as many dominant tackles as any other player in the semi-finals (three). He also won a turnover and made a clean break.

In 56 minutes on the pitch, Bulls fullback Willie le Roux assisted a round-high five clean breaks and kicked the only 50/22 of the semi-finals. A total of five of his kicks were retained. Crucially, Glasgow missed the fewest tackles (16), won the joint-most turnovers (eight), and conceded the fewest points per entry (1.25) in the semi-finals.