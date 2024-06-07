Bulls rejig URC line-up after losing Springboks Canan Moodie, Marco van Staden

It was initially thought the 21-year-old Moodie would recover in time for the clash against the Italians, but he came out with the bad news earlier this week. “Unfortunately I won’t be able to play this weekend due to injury. But I want to encourage everyone to come out and help me support the boys. “And hopefully we can pull this one through,” he said in a video on the Bulls’ social media channels.

TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



Vodacom Bulls vs Benetton

08 June 2024

KICK-OFF: 15:30

LOFTUS VERSFELD

🎟️TICKETS: https://t.co/q5EvsYOdrn



Moodie's place on the right wing will now be occupied by former Pumas utility back Sebastian de Klerk, who gets another chance to start.

Having played off the bench for much of the season, Nizaam Carr will start on the openside flank in Van Staden’s absence. “An interesting stat is that Nizaam has been the most consistent for us at the breakdown. He hasn’t given away penalties and has been accurate and better at open side flanker. His skill set and accuracy at the breakdown — perhaps — gives us horses for courses without having to make that decision,” said Bulls coach Jake White. Marco van Staden risk Van Staden had recently returned to action after getting injured in their loss away to Leinster towards the end of March.

Commenting on Van Staden’s injury, White said: “Marco would have been able to play had this been the last game of the season, but I do not want to take the risk knowing that he is a part of the national squad and have him break down ahead of the international series. I do not think it is fair, unless he is a hundred percent alright, to put him back on the field.” De Klerk for Moodie, and Carr for van Staden were the only two changes to the Bulls’ that beat the Sharks 26-14 in Durban last weekend. The former Springbok coach went on to add that they were putting all of their attention on Saturday’s quarter-final and not looking ahead to the following week.

“We have got to win this weekend and only worry about the following week once we have done the job tomorrow against Benetton,” White said. Bulls team for Benetton: 15. Willie Le Roux; 14. Sebastian de Klerk; 13. David Kriel; 12. Harold Vorster; 11. Kurt-Lee Arendse; 10. Johan Goosen; 9. Embrose Papier; 8. Cameron Hanekom; 7. Elrigh Louw; 6. Nizaam Carr; 5. Ruan Nortje (c); 4. Ruan Vermaak; 3. Wilco Louw; 2. Johan Grobbelaar; 1. Gerhard Steenekamp Substitutes: 16. Akker van der Merwe; 17. Simphiwe Matanzima; 18. Francois Klopper; 19. Reinhardt Ludwig; 20. Jannes Kirsten; 21. Keagan Johannes; 22. Chris Smith; 23. Sergeal Petersen