Bulls rock Gerhard Steenekamp eyeing another bite at Springboks cherry

The day Gerhard Steenekamp received his Springbok call-up, he was on holiday fishing in Dullstroom. The 26-year-old may have worn the ‘Checkers’ jersey against Argentina in Buenos Aires – when he replaced Trevor Nyakane at loosehead prop in the second half of the 24-13 victory – but it’s something that he will never forget.

Despite missing out on the Rugby World Cup squad, the former Potchefstroom Gymnasium captain is eager to get back into the national set-up next season – and he knows that standout performances for the Bulls are the only way to do so. Steenekamp got a break last week as the Pretoria side beat Zebre 54-29 in Parma, with Simphiwe Matanzima wearing the No 1 jersey, while Dylan Smith was the reserve loosehead. But the 1.91m, 126kg giant is likely to be restored to the front row for tomorrow night’s United Rugby Championship clash against Cardiff in Wales. Kick-off is at 9.35pm, SA time.

“It meant a lot … I don’t know how I can put it in words – just to see that what you are doing is the right thing, and just to (get the motivation to) keep on doing that and working harder,” Steenekamp said this week. “You are on the radar, and all I can do now is do my best for my union, and hopefully I can get another shot. But it just shows that your hard work pays off, and you are not being missed – if you just keep on working hard, you will be recognised. “The big thing is that if we do well as a union and I give my best, then it’s easier for them to see you – the Bok selectors and coaches. So, I just want to give everything for my union and just want to work harder and get back there …

“It was just a small bite of something very nice, and I just want to do better and better every week.” The Bulls ran in eight tries at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi last week, but can expect a far tougher challenge at Cardiff Arms Park – not least from the 4G pitch, which will make scrummaging tricky. But Steenekamp has the likes of experienced Bulls front-rowers such as Springboks Akker van der Merwe and Wilco Louw, who have both played in Europe over the past few years, to ask for advice.

Jake White’s team will hope to maintain the momentum gained from the Zebre win against Cardiff and Edinburgh over the next two weekends, having gone down 26-19 to Ulster in their Belfast tour opener. “If anyone knew that (why it’s so tough to win URC away games), it would make it much easier because you can easily fix it. But for me personally, it is being away from home, being away from your family – your wife and kids,” Steenekamp said. “The climate – we are in midsummer in South Africa and here it’s midwinter – plays a big role.