Clarity in their roles and the opportunity to perform gives Stormers youngsters the confidence to step up

Cape Town — Each player knows the specific role they have to fulfill in the squad it doesn't matter if you're a senior or junior, and because the juniors stepped up this season, it allowed the Stormers to continue playing their type of rugby in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Normally a team would struggle to adapt when having to bring in various new players in the front and backline but for the defending URC champions, it has been smooth sailing in most of their matches.

This past Saturday, the Cape side secured a consecutive South African Shield victory in the URC, while also completing a clean sweep of victories over their SA counterparts. The clean sweep has mostly been achieved without their senior Springboks with the young players grabbing their opportunities in the senior side. Deon Fourie, the stand-in captain in place of Springbok Steven Kitshoff, says it's the clarity in the roles given to the youngsters that have made them fit in effortlessly.

"I think we're one of the top teams in getting talent to come through, we all know we are a union rich in talent. But the credit must also go to the coaches who bring that talent through," Fourie said. Practically the whole of last season, the Stormers had Fourie, Evan Roos and Hacjivah Dayimani as the loose trio. With Roos and Dayimani on the sidelines, guys like Marcel Theunissen, Junior Pokomela and Ben-Jason Dixon made the step up. In the absence of Springboks Marvin Orie and Damian Willemse, young guys like Gary Porter, Suleiman Hartzenberg and Sacha Mngomezulu put their hands up.

They've been excellent and will surely keep the more senior guys on their toes in terms of pushing for playing time. Fourie added that it's a healthy situation they currently find themselves in. "We're now creating our own Siyas (Kolisi) and Ebens (Etzebeth) (who left the union before the URC started) week-in and week-out with the guys performing.

"I think it will just go from strength-to-strength every season. As soon as you create a sense of belonging, it's healthy and it is easy for guys to flourish. "Every guy that steps in, knows what his job is. And the guys see when someone gets an opportunity, they take it. They then know that when the opportunity arrives for them, they need to grab it as well." Fourie used Hartzenberg as an example of someone who got the opportunity (in the absence of the injured Seabelo Senatla and Leolin Zas) and he flourished.