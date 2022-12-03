Concern grows as Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi still missing

Cape Town – Springbok and Bulls wing Sbu Nkosi has not reported for duty at Loftus Versfeld for about three weeks, and the franchise bosses are worried about his well-being – with even the police having been notified. Netwerk24 reported on Saturday morning that the 26-year-old Nkosi has not been at the Bulls’ Pretoria headquarters since November 14.

The speedster last played a match on October 30 against his former team the Sharks, where he featured for 45 minutes before going off with a rib injury in the Bulls’ 40-27 victory at Loftus Versfeld. Despite being selected for the Springbok squad for the November tour to the UK and Europe, he stayed in Pretoria to have scans on his injury, and was subsequently ruled out.

ALSO READ: Stormers ‘must stand up’ to douse Dragons’ fire Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone confirmed to IOL Sport on Saturday that Nkosi has not responded to his daily messages.

“All I can say currently is that I really hope he is safe,” Rathbone said. Bulls coach Jake White was asked about Nkosi’s situation by Netwerk24 on Friday following the team announcement ahead of Saturday’s URC clash against Cardiff at Loftus Versfeld (8pm kickoff), and he reportedly said: “The less I say at the moment, the better.” Nkosi, who joined the Bulls ahead of the current URC season after leaving the Sharks, was sent home early from their recent tour in Ireland, as he had broken team protocols by missing a meeting following a visit to a friend in Dublin.

He had to sit out the Bok Test against Wales last year and the training camp in France before that as well, as he had not collected his new passport in time. Nkosi, who has 16 Test caps to his name, has dabbled in rap music in recent years under his stage name 'Lawd Odin', and signed a record deal with US sports marketing agency Roc Nation Sports' independent distribution platform, Equity Distribution (EQ) – and has released a few songs too.