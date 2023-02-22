Copying Sharks’ transfer policy and signing Springboks is not sustainable for the Lions, says Rudolf Straeuli

Johannesburg — Due a recent run of results that have gone against them, and a reported fracas between their management staff and players, there has been much speculation and debate on what the Lions must do to return them to the winner’s circle. Much of that discussion has focused on the union’s player policy, and the continued support of their coaching staff — and whether it remains a sustainable model that will eventually bring the desired results.

The issue has been compounded by a recent report by IOL Sport, which revealed a fracture between the current players and the coaching and management staff, indicating that there is perhaps a loss of confidence in the system. The Lions have been under the cosh in recent months, suffering defeats to the Sharks twice, the Stormers, Munster, Stade Francais and Connacht across the United Rugby Championship and Challenge Cup. Their only recent success remains a lonely victory over the Dragons in a Challenge Cup clash. It has perhaps rightly raised the argument from supporters and pundits alike that the union must approach new players with more experience, while possibly replacing the under-pressure coaching team under Ivan van Rooyen.

Speaking to IOL Sport on Wednesday, Lions Rugby chief executive Rudolf Straeuli went to great length to explain why the current recruitment strategy and policy is best for the Johannesburg-based union, and why employing Test players and Springboks — as the Sharks have done — might not be the tonic to correct the immediate woes at the franchise. Currently, the Lions have opted to develop and uplift their younger players to their senior team, which has yet to bear any meaningful result. “It is great to have that type of policy, if you have the money,” Straeuli said of signing Boks.

“I am not saying that we do not have the money. If you bring in a Bok at a price, whether it is an (Eben) Etzebeth or (Siya) Kolisi, they come in but then they get sold to a French club. “How many games do these hardened Springboks, at that price, play for you? “There is room (at the Lions) to bring in players of the calibre that have played for the Springboks, or will play for them; or have played X-amount of Super Rugby or URC games. Those players will always add huge value, but it comes at a cost.”

In this regard, Straeuli does have a fair point. According to Ultimate Rugby, Kolisi has played only three of the possible 13 URC games this season. Etzebeth has played only two. The same playing statistics are true of Bongi Mbonambi, Jaden Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi, as a sample. Injury has played its part, naturally, but the needs of the Boks have forced the Sharks and Stormers, in particular, to field understrength teams at times. It would seem then, that the Lions are trying to avoid this particular squad oscillation. Accordingly, Straeuli & Co have opted for a long-term plan that they hope will eventually bear the desired results in the near future. As such, Straeuli confirmed that the majority of the core squad had re-signed with the union.

“We obviously don’t want to lose players,” he said. "Your Ruan Venters and Quan Horns, they are all signed on with us. They are not going anywhere.” Straeuli did, however, admit that there was perhaps an opportunity coming up to refresh the squad with some new blood, insisting that he has done so this season with the likes of JP and Ruan Smith, and Marius Louw.

“We have Jaco Kriel, (Ruan) Dreyer and (Willem) Alberts but they obviously can’t play for 80 minutes, so it would be correct to say that it would be nice to have more of those type of calibre players,” Straeuli said. “We haven’t had Springboks lately but that is what we are in the process of building and what we are trying to achieve — turning the guys into Boks, and not just having to buy Boks from the outside. SEE ALSO: Rudolf Straeuli promises to get to the bottom of ‘hotdog-gate’ after Lions’ dirty laundry aired

“There are about five players who are in the open window who we have not re-signed. The window opened in January, and we have a year as their contracts terminate at the end of December, to renew their contracts. The rest are all renewed.” Regarding the future of coaches, including Van Rooyen, Straeuli remained mum on the topic. “We have not gone any further on that, we just want to focus on the rugby at the moment,” Straeuli said.