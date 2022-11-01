Culture, Jake White sees Nizaam Carr rejoin Bulls

Cape Town – The culture within the team environment and an opportunity to work with Jake White again convinced Nizaam Carr to rejoin the Bulls on Tuesday. The 31-year-old former Springbok loose forward returns to Loftus Versfeld today, having left Wasps after the English club went into administration recently.

That meant Carr was without a team, and he has decided to go back to Pretoria after his year-long spell with the team during the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa. Carr, who earned five Bok Test caps between 2014 and 2016, played his last game for the Bulls in the 2021 Rainbow Cup final against Benetton in Treviso, where after he rejoined Wasps again after two previous stints with the club. “I have obviously had a few offers, but what came to mind for me was the culture at the Bulls, and the obvious quality of coaches that really have made me feel welcome already,” ex-Stormers stalwart Carr said in a statement on Tuesday.

JUST IN: @BlueBullsRugby have announced the signing of @Springboks loose forward Nizaam Carr on a contract from 1 November 2022 (today) until June 2024



Congrats @NizaamCarr8 👌🏉 @IOLsport @IOL #Bulls #URC #Rugby pic.twitter.com/EMZZWWQkzI — Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed) November 1, 2022 “Because I have worked with the Bulls, I was comfortable and confident in making the decision because I know what I am going to work with, so this is a full circle moment for me. “The Bulls have incredible, quality coaches and I know from my own experience, having worked with Jake White a season or so ago; he made me a better player in how I approach a lot of situations. “I know he gives a lot of the boys’ belief when they are on the field. Watching how they play with so much belief and confidence, that is because of Jake.

Welcome back, Nemo 🐠



Nizaam Carr has signed with the @Vodacom Bulls and will return to Loftus 🐃 💪



More info, here: https://t.co/WG8pNbXi9Z#TrueToTheBlue #BullsHeard pic.twitter.com/HR5HeJq5k7 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) November 1, 2022 “Who wouldn’t want to work with such a great coach? So to be involved with his set-up again, be part of a mindset that is brilliant and exciting, I am really happy to be here again.” Carr will be a valuable asset to the Bulls, who will need the extra depth in the loose trio as captain Marcell Coetzee has left Pretoria on a six-month sabbatical with Japanese side Kobe Steelers. He is capable of playing at No 6, 7 and 8, and will look to combine with the likes of Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, WJ Steenkamp and others as they try to remain competitive across the United Rugby Championship, Champions Cup and Currie Cup for the rest of the season.

“Any team partaking in this competition wants to bring silverware home and for me, it is no different, I am coming with a lot of ambition,” Carr said. “Winning the United Rugby Championship is a box I want to tick, and I will do my best to help bring back the United Rugby Championship trophy to Pretoria. “I am equally excited to come home and make our collective dream a reality. It is also exciting to be reunited with the boys again – a team that really looks to help you become better, a cool bunch to be part of.”