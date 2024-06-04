Curwin Bosch, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe all depart in massive Sharks clearout

Springboks Curwin Bosch, Aphiwe Dyantyi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe were the most high-profile names as the Sharks announced a massive clearout on Monday. The Durban side had a torrid season in the United Rugby Championship, where they finished third from bottom after winning just four of their 18 games.

Much was expected from Bosch when he arrived in Durban back in 2016, but he failed to live up to the hype as he struggled to deliver consistently. Siya Masuku’s impressive performances in 2024 saw the Grey High School old boy relegated to the bench. And with Jordan Hendrikse set to arrive next season, it was perhaps written in the stars that his time with the Sharks was about to come to an end. With his time in Durban over, Bosch will be moving to second division French side Brive, who announced his signing on Monday.

Meanwhile, Dyantyi is reportedly on his way to Pretoria to join the Bulls after failing to impress in the black and white jersey. Springbok Dyantyi joined the Sharks at the beginning of the season after the conclusion of his four-year doping ban, but the move just didn’t work out for the 2018 World Rugby newcomer of the year. With the number of highly-rated young loose forwards at the Sharks, it comes as no surprise that Notshe’s contract was not renewed. This season, he did not feature much for Plumtree’s team as he struggled with injuries and form.

According to reports, Notshe has been linked with a return to the Western Cape. Earlier this season, the Sharks announced that Sevens icon Werner Kok would be leaving the side at the end of the season. It was later reported he was on his way to Ireland to join up with Ulster. Furthermore, scrumhalf Zee Mkhabela, winger, Anthony Volmink, hooker Kerron van Vuuren, centre Murray Koster and utility back Nevaldo Fleurs have all be released after not having their contracts renewed.