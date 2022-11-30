Curwin Bosch could rescue the Sharks against Osprey’s

Durban - Never mind Springbok cavalry coming to rescue, the Sharks have a potential saviour emerging from their own ranks in the form of Curwin Bosch, who has recovered from a broken arm and looks set to start at flyhalf on Friday against the visiting Ospreys.
The stalwart fractured his arm in pre-season training ahead of the United Rugby Championship (URC), as did back-up flyhalf Lionel Cronje, and the Sharks underwent their URC tour in October with Boeta Chamberlain as the only fit 10.
Last week, Cronje played off the bench in the defeat to Cardiff and looked rusty while Chamberlain struggled, so Bosch is likely to slot straight back in for the must-win match at Hollywoodbets Kings Park.
He will be partnered by returning Bok Jaden Hendrikse while another Bok, Makazole Mapimpi will be on the left wing.
Two other Boks who were on duty on the November tour will return in the front row — Ntuthuko Mchunu and Ox Nche — but top Boks who carried a heavy workload will not be involved in Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, and Eben Etzebeth.
South Africa ‘A’ loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi was running on the flank at training on Tuesday, with Sikhumbuzo Notshe at No 8 and Vincent Tshituka on the other flank.
The Sharks team will be announced on Thursday.
Sharks (probable) starting XV: 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Lappies Labuschagne, 4 Gerbrant Grobler, 3 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche.
