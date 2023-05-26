Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie back for Stormers in URC final against Munster

Cape Town - Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie are back in the Stormers' starting team for the United Rugby Championship (URC) final against Munster on Saturday (kickoff 6.30pm). The two recovered from injuries and slot in straight away in a pack that has hooker Joseph Dweba and lock Ruben van Heerden as the only two guys who did not start last season's final against the Bulls.

Dweba and Van Heerden were new signings this year. Seeing that six of the pack featured in last year's win, the Stormers should be reinforced for what awaits them against the Irish club who will claim the underdog tag.

The backline that started in the semi-final win over Connacht is unchanged, with Clayton Blommetjies on the bench for the injured Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. With Fourie and Orie back, Willie Englebrecht and Ben-Jason Dixon drop to the bench in a six-two split that sees Marcel Theunissen also part of the replacements.

Stormers coach John Dobson said it's a major boost to have Fourie and Orie back. “Both Deon and Marvin have been outstanding for us this season and they will add a lot both in terms of their ability and leadership on Saturday," Dobson said. “We have a lot of respect for Munster, the truth is that we have never beaten them, so while we are thrilled to be playing at home, we know it will be a big challenge against a good team.

“This will be the biggest crowd for any DHL Stormers match and it should be an amazing occasion for the team, our passionate supporters, and the city of Cape Town. “We are so grateful for the support we enjoy and what this team means to many people. We will do our best to soak up the atmosphere, enjoy every moment and play the kind of rugby that got us here,” he said. Stormers team: 15. Damian Willemse, 14. Angelo Davids, 13. Ruhan Nel, 12. Dan du Plessis, 11. Leolin Zas, 10. Manie Libbok, 9. Herschel Jantjies, 8. Evan Roos, 7. Hacjivah Dayimani, 6. Deon Fourie, 5. Marvin Orie, 4. Ruben van Heerden, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Joseph Dweba, 1. Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Replacements: 16. JJ Kotze, 17. Ali Vermaak, 18. Neethling Fouche, 19. Ben-Jason Dixon, 20. Willie Engelbrecht, 21. Marcel Theunissen, 22. Paul de Wet, 23. Clayton Blommetjies. @Leighton_K