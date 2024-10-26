Double blow as Stormers lose to Glasgow and Damian Willemse’s Springbok tour in doubt

Not only did the Stormers fall prey to a powerful second half performance from the Glasgow Warriors to lose 28-17 in their United Rugby Championship match in Stellenbosch on Saturday, but the Springboks would have also been left with a bitter taste in their mouth. Versatile Springbok backline player Damian Willemse pulled up suddenly after scoring a try in the first half, with what appeared to be a groin injury. It places his November tour with the Springboks in doubt if the injury is anything more than a niggle.

Willemse accounted for the first try of the match, but that would be the end of his participation in the clash which lasted just over 30 minutes. It was perhaps a sign of things to come for the Stormers who were the better of the sides in the first period, but an inspired second 40 from the Warriors showed just why they are the defending champions.

The deadlock looked like it was finally broken in the 23rd minute when the Stormers kicked the ball ahead into the Warriors half, before Leolin Zas nudged the ball forward a couple times off his boot before diving over for the score. However, the Television Match Official picked up a knock-on in the build-up to the try to rule out the five-pointer.

The Stormers did finally manage to open the scoring with time running out before the break, when a well-worked move saw Damian Willemse dot down next to the upright. Manie Libbok added the extra two to make it 7-0 to the hosts with just over five minutes left in the first half. The try, however, came at a cost as Willemse appeared to sustain a groin injury in his sprint for the line. Libbok then received a yellow card in the 37th minute, for a deliberate knock down in his own 22. From the ensuing move, the Warriors mauled it over the line with hooker Johnny Matthews scoring the try near the corner. Flyhalf Adam Hastings pulled off a curling conversion to level the scores once more (7-7).

A brilliant chip-ahead down the touchline by the Warriors saw centre and skipper Sione Tuipulotu gather the ball and score in the corner to put the visitors in the lead for the first time with 49 minutes played. Hastings slotted the difficult conversion to make it 14-7. After a number of penalties conceded in their own 22, the Warriors defence finally cracked when Stormers centre Dan du Plessis gathered a pass out on the wing, before darting infield to score the try. Libbok stepped up and converted his captain’s try from a tight angle to square the scores up once more with 25 minutes left (14-14). Just after the hour mark, Libbok slotted a penalty to grab a three point lead for the hosts(17-14).