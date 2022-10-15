Drop or no drop ... Mannie Libbok’s a ‘special’ one for Stormers’ John Dobson

Cape Town - Given the conditions, Stormers head coach John Dobson says they are "satisfied" with their performance in their United Rugby Championship 16-16 draw against Ospreys in Swansea on Friday night.
It came down hard at Swansea.com Stadium and the heavy rain continued right to the end of the Round Five match.
The defending champions led 16-9 in the final 10 minutes, but a try in the 76th minute and a belter of a conversion by Stephen Myler saw them level the scores.
While the Stormers didn't manage to get their 15th consecutive victory, they remain undefeated with the deadlock.
Speaking after the game, Dobson said that while he felt they could have managed the game better in the closing stages, he is please nonetheless with their delivery in challenging conditions.
"We haven't played conditions like this in the tournament and we know we got a bit of a lucky run in February and March with a stretch of home games," said Dobson.
"We'll be better for this, and I think we could have won it with a bit of better game management towards the end. I thought we did well in the conditions until the last few minutes.
"I thought we were reasonably good, tactically, probably up until those last 10 minutes. We had lots of territory.
"I thought it was one of our better performances tonight, given the conditions. We scored one of our classic tries, that was nice to see.
"We're satisfied. I think we're playing with energy and maybe just letting ourselves down in one or two areas like the lineout."
The Stormers mentor was also pleased with flyhalf Manie Libbok's performance.
Libbok slotted a conversion and three penalties for a flawless night off the tee, and while he went for a drop goal late in the game, he hooked it to the right.
"I thought at the end there, he almost got away, which would have won it for us,: Dobson said. "Should he have gone for the drop? I don't know, but he is special."
The Stormers take on Cardiff next Saturday (kick-off 8.35pm) in the final match of their overseas tour.