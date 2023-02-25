Duane Vermeulen can still do the job for the Springboks, says Ulster coach

Durban — Ulster coach Dan McFarland reckons Duane Vermeulen still has what it takes to be a key player for the Springboks in the World Cup later this year in France. The 36-year-old Vermeulen led from the front in Ulster’s 31-24 URC defeat of the Sharks in Durban and McFarland says the No 8 is the best in the world in certain facets of forward play.

The Cell C @SharksRugby fought well, but @UlsterRugby came through some late pressure to win by 7 in Durban 👏 @Vodacom #URC | #SHAvULS pic.twitter.com/ulFrmKrf8e — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) February 25, 2023 “Can he still go to the World Cup? Of course he can!” the coach said. “We saw today how good he is. This is a guy who not long ago made three massive plays against the All Blacks. That is what Duane does — he is the best mauler in the world and when the team needs an important play to be made, he is the one who will make it happen.

“He might not be the all singing, all dancing, carry the ball 16 times a game player (of his youth) but, man, the influence he has on games is phenomenal,” McFarland explained. The 65-cap veteran will be 37 in July, two months before the Boks’ first game at the World Cup, against Scotland in Marseille, and he has been used sparingly by the Bok coaches in recent times while injuries have also played a part. McFarland said making Vermeulen captain for the visit to the Shark Tank had been a tactic that paid off handsomely as the big No 8 steered the Ulster maul over the tryline three times.

“We were coming to a part of the world where Duane is very well known and he probably puts the fear of God into a lot of South Africans, so giving him the opportunity to captain the side made sense. “There is also the fact that he is familiar with the Durban conditions and he kept the guys going when it got tough. “Talking to the guys in the change room, they felt it was physically tougher than our away game against the Lions earlier this season in Johannesburg and that was at altitude and in full sunshine (it was overcast in Durban).

