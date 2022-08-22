Dynamic loose forward Vincent Tshituka finally at the Sharks

Johannesburg — Much to the heartbreak of Emirates Lions fans everywhere, the Sharks continued to slash at the spirit of that union’s supporters with an update on Vincent Tshituka on Monday afternoon. It is well-known that the 23-year-old would be leaving Doornfontein for the beach-side comforts of Durban for some time now, but that has finally become a tangible reality.

On Monday the Sharks posted a picture of Tshituka, his hefty arms wrapped around new teammate Aphelele Fassi, declaring “First day at the tank”, on their social media platforms — just to remind all-and-sundry that they now employ one of the best loose-forwards in the country. First day at the tank 😤#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/OgDck0nCQG — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) August 22, 2022 Moreover, it seems that any legalities between the two unions regarding Tshituka’s move have been quietly settled. Previously, Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli had stated that Tshituka’s contract with the union would only terminate at the end of December, while both the Sharks and Tshituka’s agent insisted that the transfer was above board. That standoff, as reported on news sites elsewhere, seems to have been resolved.

Tshituka and his new team — as is the case with all the local franchises — have started their preparations for the upcoming United Rugby Championship. That tournament starts on September 17, but the Sharks will only begin their campaign a week later against Zebre at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi. The Sharks will have a powerful line-up to select from after making acquisitions such as Tshituka, fellow Lions teammate Carlu Sadie, former Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Eben Etzebeth, to name but a few. The Sharks will also compete — along with the Bulls and Stormers — in the Heineken Cup, with that tournament scheduled to start in December.

