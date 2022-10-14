Eben Etzebeth leads strong Springbok flavour for Sharks against Glasgow

Durban – Springbok colossus Eben Etzebeth will be in the No 4 jersey for the Sharks when they host the Glasgow Warriors on Saturday at Hollywoodbets Kings Park (4.05pm), but a host of other Boks will be introduced off the bench. Indeed, Glasgow can expect a second-half onslaught from the Sharks when Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi join the fray as coach Sean Everitt looks to keep a semblance of continuity from the starting 15 that played well on their three-match tour.

Alongside Etzebeth will also be another debutant in flank Vincent Tshituka, with Phepsi Buthelezi returning at No 8 for Sikhumbuzo Notshe. Jaden Hendrikse is the other Bok to be starting although he is replacing injured Grant Williams, while Makazola Mapimpi will also play off the bench in Everitt’s plan to assimilate the Boks back into the team.

In an unenforced change, Anthony Volmink comes in for Thaakir Abrahams on the left wing and Marnus Potgieter replaces (suspended) Rohan Janse van Rensburg at centre. Glasgow come to Durban fresh off a victory over the Bulls and will not be intimidated by the Sharks.

“What we saw last weekend was Glasgow matching the Bulls physically, they disrupted the Bulls’ line-outs and attacked their breakdown,” Hendrikse told the media. “But the focus of this game is more on ourselves and pitching up on Saturday and playing the Sharks way.” Sharks team: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Dylan Richardson, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit (capt), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu. Replacements: 16 Bongo Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reniel Hugo 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Siya Kolisi, 22 Cameron Wright, 23 Makazola Mapimpi.

