Five unsung heroes who are pushing the Lions forward

Johannesburg - The Lions return to home comforts on Saturday against Ulster after an extremely successful three-match tour in Europe. During their victories over Ospreys, Cardiff and Edinburgh, the rugby world has come wise to Ruan Venter, Francke Horn, Sanele Nohamba and Henco van Wyk, but the Joburgers also had unsung heroes who pulled them over the line in those matches.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here, Morgan Bolton looks at five of those Lions that have the opportunity to continue their purple patch in the coming weeks. 5. Andries Coetzee There might have been a few snickers when it was announced that the former Springbok would be returning to Johannesburg, but honestly Boeboes has been solid at fullback, if not spectacular.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old has brought a degree of maturity to the backline, and has so far fulfilled his role at No 15 with aplomb. Coetzee has helped the Lions’ defensive system stay in shape, and has been unafraid with ball-in-hand on the counter-attack. He has accumulated 199m so far in the United Rugby Championship – the seventh highest, while making 28 gainline carries and two clean breaks. His booming boot will also be a boon in the coming weeks on the Highveld. 4. Sibusiso Sangweni

Story continues below Advertisement

The 21-year-old’s efforts have been overshadowed by the input of Horn and Venter to be sure, but make no mistake, Sangweni has been busy in the grey areas of the pitch, performing the necessary dark arts at the breakdown and contact area, which helps teams slow down the attacking team. The flanks has started all four matches so far this season, playing on average 60 minutes per game. His attacking stats aren’t phenomenal, but then his main contribution has been on defence. He has a 95% tackle success, and has also made two turnovers. Sangweni is also growing in confidence, and the best might yet be on the horizon.

Story continues below Advertisement

3. Reinhard Nothnagel The young Lions captain has led the Joburgers to three-out-of-three on tour, but his name has hardly been whispered. In recent seasons, one of the biggest failings of the Lions has been their decision-making. Even with veterans Jaco Kriel and Burger Odendaal in the mix, their game-management and choices at crunch moments were heavily criticised.

Nothnagle has an older and wiser team backing him, but as captain he has made the right assessments at the right moments. In all three tour matches, he kept his team focused and calm and led them to victory, in spite of being under the cosh for large stretches in those encounters. It’s been a fine captain’s knock, and maybe he should be given the arm-band permanently. 2. Ruan Dreyer

With Carlu Sadie out of the picture, the tighthead-prop is enjoying a bit of a resurgence. Previously, the 32-year-old played a utility role, sapping between the two sides of the scrum as required, but since bedding down in the No 3 jersey this season, he has been steadily building some form. The increased game time has only done him good, and he is starting to build a nice partnership with hooker PJ Botha and Sti Sithole. The Lions have lost only four scrums this season out of 23 – three of those in Europe – and you would expect on the harder and drier surface at Ellis Park, Dreyer will only improve.