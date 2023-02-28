Francke Horn is a Lions man, despite recent troubles

Johannesburg - The Lions No 8 Francke Horn has pledged his continued commitment to the union’s cause and believes that the embattled Johannesburg-based team will soon surprise all with their resolve. The Lions have endured an extremely testing period these last two months, both on-and-off the field. The results in the United Rugby Championship (URC) have not been forthcoming, especially after a sterling start to the tournament, while revelations of fractures between the coaches, the management and players rocked the union last week.

The squad showed plenty of courage this past weekend as they put all of that behind them to beat Glasgow Warriors at home. That new-found confidence will be under the microscope again on Saturday against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 4.45pm) in a URC clash. On Tuesday, Horn explained that the mood in the camp was much improved as they prepare for the Bulls after some honest introspection.

“We had a few discussions as players,” Horn explained, “and we decided we have nothing to lose. Our backs are against the wall. We have more than enough talent to still do the job. We showed that on Saturday. "There were times when we played with 13 or 14 men, especially in the last 15 minutes when Glasgow threw everything at us. We have decided that we are not going to back down.

"This week, it is a lot better. There is a lot more happiness in the camp. “We know (winning) one game is not going to make us a good team. We are going to have to back up this performance this weekend across the Jukskei.” The 23-year-old also confirmed that he remains dedicated to the union, in spite of the recent tumultuous times, reiterating his current future is in Joburg.

ALSO READ: Women’s version of the British and Irish Lions on the cards but who will play? “I am fully committed to the Lions. “I am really enjoying my rugby. Just to get back and slot in like I did this past week, it shows you that this team can go forward.

ALSO READ: Lions are wounded but Bulls can’t afford to lose with URC playoffs in sight “We had a lot of discussions, and we are on the right path now going forward. There is a lot to look forward to. “I don’t think it is far away. If we take our opportunities and we do what we need to do, and stick to our gameplan, we will be a surprise in the next six month.”