Glasgow Warriors clash a massive test for Stormers, says hooker Andre-Hugo Venter

The Stormers will look to break a two-match losing streak when they take on the Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, but according to the Cape side’s hooker Andre-Hugo Venter they will have their work cut out against the Scots. The Warriors find themselves third on the United Rugby Championship (URC) log after five matches, while the Stormers are well down in 12th with two wins from four.

The match-up at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch will kick-off at 1.45pm. It should also play into the Stormers favour with the predicted temperature around 30 degrees. Venter said taking on the Warriors will be a huge challenge, especially after having faced Munster and Edinburgh over the last two weeks.

— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 20, 2024 No motivation needed “This is a massive game for us. We played the champions of the last two years over the last two weeks, so I don’t think we need any motivation going into this game. Being able to play in front of the fans is motivation enough,” Venter said. “They are a very good contesting side and have a strong pack of forwards. They are a very well-coached side, with coach Franco Smith there.”