Good day at the office as Bulls pick up bonus-point win against Ospreys

Durban — The Bulls’ loose trio were on fire at Loftus Versfeld as they spearheaded their team to a 43-26 defeat of the Ospreys but the home side did not have it all their own way. Flanker Nizaam Carr, in his first game back at the Bulls after a period with Wasps in England, was the deserved Man of the Match and not far behind was recent Springbok No 8 Elrigh Louw.

Story continues below Advertisement

The match was delayed for half an hour because of a thunderstorm that delivered hail the size of golf balls onto the pitch but when the sun broke out, the Bulls stampeded out of the blocks and at one point it looked like they would run up a cricket score. But the Welshmen hung in and had a strong second half and ended up scoring four tries to the seven of the Bulls. The Bulls scored almost immediately after the start when right wing David Kriel finished off a slick backline move when he sped clear of the defence to the corner.

Carr, who showed great mobility and industry all afternoon, scored the Bulls’ second try and then fellow flanker WJ Steenkamp crashed over in the corner to give his team a comfortable lead. Osprey’s flyhalf Jack Walsh scored his team’s first try of the game and converted his own score before Kriel nailed his brace when he was on the end of a nifty offload from veteran Lionel Mapoe. Ospreys centre Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler showed great strength when he muscled over for a try with Walsh converting, only for Louw to power over to make it 31-14 at the break.

Story continues below Advertisement

The third quarter was a comparatively slow affair and it was only at the three-quarter mark that the next score came, a try for Ospreys outside centre Kieran Williams. It was at this point, that brand new Bulls captain Ruan Nortje took the lead and scored his side’s sixth before Ospreys’ replacement prop Rhys Henry scored. The Bulls had the final say when substitute scrumhalf Zak Burger scored the seventh try.

Story continues below Advertisement

Point-scorers Bulls 43 — Tries: David Kriel 2, Nizaam Carr, WJ Steenkamp, Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje, Zak Burger; Conversions: Chris Smit (3), Morne Steyn Ospreys 26 — Try: Jack Walsh, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Kieron Williams, Rhys Henry; Conversions: Jack Walsh (3)