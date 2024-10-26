Gutsy Lions come away empty-handed against Leinster

The Lions fell to a 24-6 defeat to a powerful Leinster outfit In their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, on Saturday. The Lions were never really out of the contest, and despite competing strongly they did not at any point look like overhauling a resolute Leinster defence.

The fact the Lions were unable to breach the Leinster defence spoke volumes, despite their competitiveness in all other areas of play. Ultimately it was a bitter first URC defeat for the Lions, as Leinster showed why they are genuine title contenders.

🦁 Van Wyk doing everything he can to keep out Lowe and Leinster 👏@lionsrugbyco@vodacom #URC | #LEIvLIO pic.twitter.com/zvZdmmkiNs — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) October 26, 2024 Leinster draw first blood Leinster drew first blood through a Sam Prendergast penalty in the second minute, with the Lions cancelling that out with a three-pointer of their own through Kade Wolhuter. (3-3)

The Lions number Wolhuter edged his side ahead through another penalty, this from long range, in the 17th minute (6-3). After camping in the Lions 22, Leinster were finally rewarded just after the half-hour mark as flank Gus McCarthy barged his way over for the first try of the match. Prendergast added the extra two to make it 10-6 in the 33rd minute. With the sides heading to the break, the Lions would have been pleased with their scrums and setpiece and with the four-point deficit they could be optimistic about their chances in the second stanza.

Leinster finally bagged their second try just on the hour mark when eighthman Michael Milne powered his way over from close range, and Prendergast made it a seven-pointer to see the hosts claim a 17-6 lead. After the hooter, Leinster were awarded a penalty try as the Lions came away empty-handed. Earlier, the Sharks produced perhaps the performance of the weekend when they ran out 41-24 winners over Munster at Kings Park in Durban. The Stormers, however, lost 28-17 to Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch.