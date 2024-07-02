Hacjivah Dayimani joins Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at French club Racing 92

South African back-rower Hacjivah Dayimani and English centre Sam James joined the band of overseas players in France's Top 14 when they were named among seven new recruits by Racing 92 on Tuesday. The list also included former England captain Owen Farrell, whose arrival had been announced in January, Chile hooker Diego Escobar and France internationals Romain Taofifenua and Demba Bamba who arrive from Lyon.

Cape Town-born Dayimani, 26, was a schoolboy international but has been consistently overlooked by Boks boss Rassie Erasmus in spite of a series of impressive performances for Stormers since 2021. At Racing he will link up in the back-row with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. The 29-year-old James has been the heartbeat of English club Sale since making his debut in 2013.

He played predominantly as a centre, but also at full-back and fly-half, he went on to make 244 appearances for his boyhood club. James represented England against the Barbarians in 2017 before going on the tour to Argentina that summer but never earned a full cap. Another English recruit is 23-year-old fly-half Dan Lancaster, son of Racing director of rugby Stuart Lancaster, who arrives from second division Ealing.