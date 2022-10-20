How many did you say? Whopping number of Springboks to start for Sharks in Ulster clash

Durban - The full might of the Sharks will be unleashed on Ulster on Saturday in what is shaping up to be a mouth-watering United Rugby Championship clash at Hollywoodbets Kings Park, with nine current Springboks boosting the starting fifteen.
Most of the Sharks’ Bok contingent was eased back into URC off the bench last week but coach Sean Everitt has had no hesitation this week in starting Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Makazole Mapimpi, Jaden Hendrikse, Bongi Mnonambi alongside Eben Etzebeth and Thomas du Toit, with the latter captaining the team.
Nche comes in for Ntuthuko Mchunu while Mbonambi swaps jerseys with Kerron van Vuuren, while Kolisi takes over from Dylan Richardson after the latter did sterling service in starting four games in a row.
📢 TEAM RELEASE 📢— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) October 20, 2022
Our Sharks team to take on Ulster this Saturday 🦈
🔗: https://t.co/hxXI1LXQjm
#FearTheFin #MoreThanRugby #SharksFest #SHAvULS pic.twitter.com/qXokOJFPsK
Mapimpi replaces Anthony Volmink on the left wing.
Saturday is Sharksfest at Hollywoodbets Kings Park with a host of entertainment planned for the entire family. Fan engagement will be the order of the day and fans are encouraged to come early and enjoy the match day experience.
Sharks – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit (c), 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 James Venter, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Cameron Wright, 23 Anthony Volmink.
