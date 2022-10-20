How many did you say? Whopping number of Springboks to start for Sharks in Ulster clash

Durban - The full might of the Sharks will be unleashed on Ulster on Saturday in what is shaping up to be a mouth-watering United Rugby Championship clash at Hollywoodbets Kings Park, with nine current Springboks boosting the starting fifteen.

Most of the Sharks’ Bok contingent was eased back into URC off the bench last week but coach Sean Everitt has had no hesitation this week in starting Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Makazole Mapimpi, Jaden Hendrikse, Bongi Mnonambi alongside Eben Etzebeth and Thomas du Toit, with the latter captaining the team.