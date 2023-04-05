Durban — The flag is at half mast outside the Ian McIntosh gate at HollywoodBets Kings Park and the Sharks will wear black armbands in their match against Toulouse on Saturday as rugby mourns the loss of a true legend of the game.

The Sharks and Toulouse players will also mark McIntosh’s passing with a minute’s silence before the kick-off of their Champions Cup quarter-final. The 84-year-old McIntosh died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a battle with cancer. Unsurprisingly for a man who gave so much to others, he kept his illness private as he did not want a fuss made of him.

Few knew he was so ill and his passing has seen an eruption of heartfelt tributes from the heavyweights of rugby. Here are some of them. Bryan Habana, former Springbok: “Mr Ian Mac was a truly remarkable man, mentor, coach, husband, father and human being. His passion and dedication to the game of rugby were beyond measure! His love for life and humour made a positive impact on all those who got the privilege to meet him. RIP Master.”

Mr Ian Mac was a truly remarkable man, mentor, coach, husband, father and human being 😔



His passion and dedication to the game of the rugby was beyond measure!!



His love for life and humour made a positive impact to all those who got the privilege to meet him.… pic.twitter.com/wI4QaPNf3u — Bryan Habana (@BryanHabana) April 5, 2023 John Smit, former Bok captain, and chief executive of SA Rugby Legends: “Mr Mac was such an inspiration to all those who worked underneath him. It is one thing to be a good coach, but it’s another to remain friends and a father figure to those he coached through the years.

“He will be missed and never forgotten. He did so much not just for rugby in this country. A lot of us had the privilege of learning from him and being in his presence. Rest in peace Mr Mac.” Gavin Varejes, SA Rugby Legends president: "It is with the fullest heart that we say arrivederci to our coach, mentor, founder, big brother, father and rugby icon. "Mac lived and shared his passion so deeply and his legacy will live on in South African hearts forever. God’s richest blessings and our deepest condolences to Rona and the McIntosh family.

“RIP Master, you’ll never know how much we love you." The saddest news to wake up to this morning with the passing of Ian McIntosh.



A legendary coach for the @Springboks and @SharksRugby who was part of, and will continue to be part of the rugby fabric in this country.



You'll be sadly missed Mac, Rugby became poorer this morning. pic.twitter.com/SF3iCH9orr — Peter de Villiers (@CoachPdV) April 5, 2023

Mark Alexander, SA Rugby president: “Mac was an intensely passionate rugby man, someone who never stopped learning, coaching, educating and giving back. “He will be remembered as the Springbok and Sharks coach who plotted the unthinkable in 1990 when the ‘Banana Boys’ beat the mighty Bulls in the Currie Cup final in Pretoria. Later in his life, along with South African Rugby Legends Association, Mac did magnificent work in uplifting the less fortunate, using rugby as a tool to bring smiles to the faces of thousands of children through the years. “Mac never stopped working and believed in giving back to the game that he loved so much. South African rugby owes him so much gratitude for what he’s done. We honour him for the role he played in the game, both here and internationally.

“Rest in peace, Master.” Craig Jamieson, captain of the Natal team in the 1990s: “Mac was a rugby legend in the true sense of the word and a man who loved rugby unconditionally. “Mac came to Durban from Rhodesia in the early 1980s and through his passion changed the face of rugby in the province. The Sharks are an international brand today because of him.

“Mac pioneered Natal rugby onto the map through sheer passion, rugby knowledge and astute leadership.” 🚨 SuperSport will broadcast a two-part documentary on the late, great Ian McIntosh. It will premiere on SS Grandstand at 12.05pm today and again on the SS Rugby channel at 7pm tonight with several playouts thereafter. — Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) April 5, 2023