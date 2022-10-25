If you can’t play, then you must braai — Julian Redelinghuys on how Lions dealt with cancelled Glasgow clash

Julian Redelinghuys admitted that there was a degree of disappointment that crept into the Lions team this past weekend after Glasgow Warriors pulled out of their scheduled United Rugby Championship clash. The Scottish outfit, along with Ulster, both called off their Saturday fixtures against the Joburgers and Sharks, respectively, because of an outbreak of “gastroenteritis infections” within their squads. The URC duly postponed the matches, with both teams returning to Europe.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was a minor set-back for the Lions, who were raring and champing at the bit to set right the wrongs of the previous week's defeat to Ulster. “The frustrating part is that we had a great week and we wanted to bounce back after the Ulster result,” Redelinghuys said. “You can only control what you can control. If you can’t play, then you must braai and you must enjoy your weekend. The focus is on the next job, which is the Stormers this weekend.”

The Lions scrum coach also revealed that there was no clarity regarding when the match against Glasgow would take place, nor its current status. “We are still waiting to hear what is going to happen as a result of them pulling out of the game,” Redelinghuys stated. With their short and enforced sabbatical now behind them, and as stated by Redelinghuys, the Lions have shifted their focus to the defending champions this weekend. They face the Stormers, recently returned from their European tour, at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Lions are still searching for their first home win of the season and in spite of not playing this past weekend, remain in the top eight of the tournament on 15 points and now also with a game in hand. @FreemanZAR IOL Sport