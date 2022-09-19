Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, September 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Injury-ravaged Sharks call on Fred Zeilinga for URC tour

Flyhalf Fred Zeilinga has returned to the Sharks for their URC tour to Europe

Flyhalf Fred Zeilinga has returned to the Sharks for their URC tour to Europe. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban — The interesting new face in the Sharks’ URC touring squad is veteran flyhalf Fred Zeilinga, who has been brought in as cover after misfortune struck the Sharks in the position during pre-season training.

Both Curwin Bosch and Lionel Cronje suffered arm fractures and that leaves Boeta Chamberlain as the only fit 10 and there was an obvious need for cover.

Story continues below Advertisement

At this stage of the season, finding a half-decent flyhalf who is uncontracted is nigh on impossible but the Sharks have got lucky with Zeilinga, an old boy who has now gone full circle by returning to his roots in Durban.

Zeilinga was schooled down the road from Hollywoodbets Kings Park at Glenwood High and he played for the Sharks between 2013 and 2015 before joining the Cheetahs. He then had a spell in Japan and latterly has been playing for the Lions.

Springbok Thomas du Toit will captain the 28-man tour party that has left for Europe where they will play Zebre at the Stadio Lanfranchi in Parma on Friday night before heading off to Wales and Ireland for matches against the Dragons and Leinster respectively.

More on this

The Sharks will play their first home game at Kings Park on October 15, when they welcome the Glasgow Warriors to Durban.

SHARKS TOURING Squad

FORWARDS

Story continues below Advertisement

Daniel Jooste, Fezokuhle Mbatha, Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Dian Bleuler, Thomas du Toit (capt), Hanro Jacobs, Carlu Sadie, Daniel Hugo, Justin Basson, Hyron Andrews, Gerbrandt Grobler, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Phendulani Buthelezi, Dylan Richardson, James Venter

BACKS

Grant Williams, Cameron Wright, Zee Mkhabela, Boeta Chamberlain, Ben Tapuai, Rohan Janse Van Rensburg, Marnus Potgieter, Werner Kok, Thaakir Abrahams, Anthony Volmink, Aphelele Fassi, Fred Zeilinga

Story continues below Advertisement

The following players were not considered because of injury:

Curwin Bosch, Eduan Keyter, Henco Venter, Jeandre Labuschagne, Khutha Mchunu, Le Roux Roets, Lionel Cronje, Mpilo Gumede, Murray Koster, Tinotenda Mavesere, Vincent Tshituka

@MikeGreenaway67

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

United Rugby ChampionshipSharksRugby

Share

Recent stories by:

Mike Greenaway