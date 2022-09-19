Injury-ravaged Sharks call on Fred Zeilinga for URC tour

Both Curwin Bosch and Lionel Cronje suffered arm fractures and that leaves Boeta Chamberlain as the only fit 10 and there was an obvious need for cover.

Durban — The interesting new face in the Sharks’ URC touring squad is veteran flyhalf Fred Zeilinga, who has been brought in as cover after misfortune struck the Sharks in the position during pre-season training.

At this stage of the season, finding a half-decent flyhalf who is uncontracted is nigh on impossible but the Sharks have got lucky with Zeilinga, an old boy who has now gone full circle by returning to his roots in Durban.

Zeilinga was schooled down the road from Hollywoodbets Kings Park at Glenwood High and he played for the Sharks between 2013 and 2015 before joining the Cheetahs. He then had a spell in Japan and latterly has been playing for the Lions.

Springbok Thomas du Toit will captain the 28-man tour party that has left for Europe where they will play Zebre at the Stadio Lanfranchi in Parma on Friday night before heading off to Wales and Ireland for matches against the Dragons and Leinster respectively.