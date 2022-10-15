Inspirational captains headline 5 player battles that can decide Bulls-Munster clash

Cape Town – The Bulls will be hoping to get back to winning ways in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Munster (8.35pm SA time kickoff) following last week’s 35-21 defeat to Glasgow. Jake White made seven changes to his starting line-up on Friday, and will hope that his forwards step up their physicality in particular after coming up against short last week.

But Munster will be keen to put one over the Bulls at Thomond Park in Limerick after going down 29-24 at Loftus Versfeld.

Here are five head-to-head battles that could decide the outcome … Lionel Mapoe v Malakai Fekitoa Despite turning 34 in July, Mapoe has still been churning out strong performances in midfield. He is renowned for taking the outside gap, and while his speed may not be at the top-end anymore, he is capable of getting into a whole and offloading in the tackle.

Mapoe is a solid defender as well, but he will be tested by the quick feet of former All Black centre Fekitoa, who now represents Tonga. The 30-year-old used to cut the line almost at will in Super Rugby for the Highlanders, and had stints with Toulon and Wasps after that. Now he wants to make the same impact in the URC, but can Mapoe stop him in his tracks?

Johan Goosen v Joey Carbery This head-to-head showdown could not only determine the outcome of this game, but also whether Goosen and Carbery start – or are at least in the match-23 – for the Springboks and Ireland in Dublin on November 5. Goosen has been slowly making his way back from an 11-month knee injury layoff, first playing at fullback and then flyhalf, before being left out against Glasgow last week due to the 4G pitch.

Carbery, meanwhile, featured at fullback against Connacht last week, and now gets his chance to stake a claim for the Irish No 10 jersey again. Goosen needs to show that he is fully over his injury by taking on the Munster defence with ball-in-hand, in addition to his kicking – and Carbery is an ace goal-kicker who will be ready to punish any Bulls mistakes.

Elrigh Louw v Gavin Coombes The two big No 8s have a lot to play for, in this match and the immediate future. Both men are trying to force their way into the match-23s for the Ireland-Springbok Test on November 5 in Dublin.

They are similar in size and style – Louw is 1.95m and 112kg, while Coombes is 1.98m and 110kg – and are key ball-carriers and vital lineout options at the back. Coombes probably has the edge on passing skills, but Louw can also deliver a tasty offload when the mood suits him, and has that tap-penalty trick too. It is all about winning the gain-line battle… Marcell Coetzee v Peter O’Mahony

Wow, there are some serious match-ups in this game, but few are bigger than this. Two illustrious captains who do the dirty work and aim to inspire their teams to greater heights… Coetzee and O’Mahony will chase the loose ball and look for breakdown turnovers, but they are also vital cogs on attack. Coetzee made the most offloads in last year’s tournament, and will hope that the rain stays away in order to get the Bulls going with ball-in-hand.

Old warhorse O’Mahony was cleared to play on Friday after sustaining a neck injury against Connacht last week, and he is going to front the Munster challenge with his powerful runs and crucial tackles in defence. Which skipper will stand tallest?

Ruan Nortje v Jean Kleyn Okay, they are not direct opponents, with Nortje a No 5 and Kleyn at No 4. But don’t make a mistake: these two South Africans are going to get stuck into each other.