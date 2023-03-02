Jake White a lot calmer after recent health scare, says Bulls’ Ruan Nortje

Johannesburg — Jake White remains as competitive as ever after a recent health scare, while Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi has the full support and ear of his teammates, according to Ruan Nortje. The Bulls director of rugby has only recently returned to his duties at the union after a life-saving abdominal surgery. So too, has Nkosi been welcomed back into the squad after battling with depression, highlighting an important discussion around player welfare and mental illness.

Bull lock Nortje reflected thoughtfully on Thursday regarding the pair's recent battles. And while he revealed that White is a bit more relaxed, he remains a fierce fighter. "Coach Jake has been through a tough time the last two months," said Nortje.

"Obviously, being close to death, you get a bit of a scare and you realise that there is much more to life than rugby. I wouldn't say that coach Jake has changed massively in a competitive way. "He is a bit calmer and he brings a bit more calmness over us. He will always be competitive and that is the most important thing. "Coach Jake is coach Jake and we will always back him."

Nkosi, meanwhile, returned to the field for the Bulls against the Stormers in mid-February after a three-month long absence, scoring a try in the 23-19 losing effort at Loftus. He is expected to play against the Lions on Saturday, and Nortje revealed that the team were happy to have the 27-year-old back on the wing. "With Sbu, it is an inspiration to have him back," said Nortje.

"We all know that he has been through a tough time. The whole team spoke about it and a lot of us don't know at all what he has been through. "None of us can judge him ... Here at the Bulls, we try to be as close to family as possible. We can only support him all the way, and just be that guy that he can rely on and always knows that he can talk to.