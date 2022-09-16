Jake White surprises with Wandisile Simelane at fullback for Bulls in URC opener against Lions

Cape Town – Bulls coach Jake White has pulled a rabbit out of a hat by picking Wandisile Simelane at fullback for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship derby against the Lions at Ellis Park (4.05pm kickoff). The 24-year-old Simelane played mainly at outside centre for the Lions previously, and also featured at wing for the Junior Springboks in years gone by.

But, in a move to ensure that the Bulls retain a cutting edge on the counter-attack – which they had in great supply from Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie last season – Simelane will be tasked with launching from the back with his speed and side-stepping skills. David Kriel has had a lot of game-time in the No 15 jersey over the last few seasons, but he has been slotted in at inside centre, alongside veteran Lionel Mapoe in midfield, while Cornal Hendricks will operate at right wing. Bok wing Sbu Nkosi will make his Bulls debut in the No 11 jersey, while another Test player in Embrose Papier got the nod at scrumhalf ahead of Zak Burger when White unveiled his match-23 on Friday.

There is no sign of Johan Goosen as yet as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury. There are a few new faces in the pack, with former Cheetahs stalwart Mihlali Mosi at No 8 and ex-Lions utility forward Ruan Vermaak at blindside flank in the absence of Bok loose forward Elrigh Louw. The tight-five has a settled look to it, led by Bok lock Ruan Nortje and energetic hooker Johan Grobbelaar.

Marco van Staden, who was signed a few weeks ago after leaving Leicester Tigers in England, will start his second Bulls stint off the bench. Bulls Team 15 Wandisile Simelane 14 Cornal Hendricks 13 Lionel Mapoe 12 David Kriel 11 Sbu Nkosi 10 Chris Smith 9 Embrose Papier 8 Mihlali Mosi 7 Ruan Vermaak 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Ruan Nortje 4 Walt Steenkamp 3 Mornay Smith 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

