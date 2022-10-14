Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier at halfback as Harold Vorster returns for Bulls against Munster

Cape Town – Johan Goosen is back, and Wandisile Simelane will feature in another new position for the Bulls in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Munster in Limerick (8.35pm SA time kickoff). Goosen, who is in line for a Springbok recall for the November tour to Europe, was left out of last week’s loss to Glasgow due to the 4G pitch at Scotstoun Stadium.

But coach Jake White brought him back into the No 10 jersey on Friday when he announced a team with seven changes to the starting line-up.



Here is your Vodacom Bulls team to take on @Munsterrugby tomorrow night at Thomond Park 🐃



Harold Vorster is back from injury, Wandi starts on the wing, WJ makes his season debut 🔥#TrueToTheBlue #BullsHeard@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/dzYcz1ys3S — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) October 14, 2022 Goosen will be joined in the halfback combination by another Bok in Embrose Papier, who will relish the opportunity to spark the Bulls backline after Zak Burger started in the last few games. A further change in the backline sees the return of hard-running inside centre Harold Vorster from injury, which will hopefully give the attack and defence some much-needed direction after a couple of lapses in recent weeks.

There is also a new face in the loose trio, where youngster WJ Steenkamp slotting in at blindside flank in place of another Test player, Marco van Staden, who drops down to the bench. Steenkamp is normally a No 8, but his strong ball-carrying abilities, lineout-jumping skills and big hits in defence will provide a hard edge in the pack that lost the physical battle against Glasgow. There are two new props as well, with Simphiwe Matanzima and Mornay Smith rewarded for impressive second-half cameos last week.

Bulls Team 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 Cornal Hendricks 13 Lionel Mapoe 12 Harold Vorster 11 Wandisile Simelane 10 Johan Goosen 9 Embrose Papier 8 Elrigh Louw 7 WJ Steenkamp 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Ruan Nortje 4 Walt Steenkamp 3 Mornay Smith 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels 1 Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: 16 Bismarck du Plessis 17 Dylan Smith 18 Jacques van Rooyen 19 Ruan Vermaak 20 Marco van Staden 21 Zak Burger 22 Chris Smith 23 David Kriel.

