Jordan Hendrikse knows ‘his time will come’ to pull on the SA ‘A’ jersey

Johannesburg - Jordan Hendrikse admitted to a degree of despondency, regarding missing out on selection for SA ‘A’ this past month, but being mature beyond his years, the 21-year-old revealed that it will be used as motivation to become even better.

Story continues below Advertisement

SA ‘A’ played two tour matches in November – losing to Munster and Bristol – as the Springbok think-tank tested the available depth at hand, and while Hendrikse’s teammates Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohambe and Henco van Wyk received call-ups, the Lions flyhalf missed out. Nevertheless, Henrikse remains positive that he will be rewarded with national colours in the near future. “Of course, it was disappointing,” said Hendrikse on Thursday, while speaking to IOL, “but at the end of the day, that is rugby – it is all about God’s plan and what he has in store for you.

“It is a matter of going back to the drawing board and then working hard in those few weeks that we did get off at training and on the things that you think, in the past, have let you down that resulted in not being chosen. “Of course, you speak to the coaches, get feedback and that is very helpful. Those are the things I worked on during the two three weeks before we came back last week. It is all about working hard and sticking to it. “My time will come. It is all about having patience.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Many pundits and supporters believe that Hendrikse has a bright future ahead of him, one that will have a Springbok embroidered on his chest. There is also a consensus that he is not the finished article just yet and must work on a few details in his game. Hendrikse, however, continues to show his class. This past weekend, he received the Man of The Match award for his contribution in the Lions’ victory over the Dragons at Emirates Airline Park. He could receive another opportunity to do so on Sunday when the Lions host Scarlets in United Rugby Championship action (kick-off 1.30pm). Head coach Ivan van Rooyen names his matchday 23 for that clash on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement