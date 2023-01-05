Junior Pokomela, who along with fellow loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani, have at the forefront of some of the Stormers’ sparkling performances of late, is bracing himself for Sunday's URC clash against the Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium, in Scotland. Pokomela spent five seasons with the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs before moving to Cape Town last year to join up with the Stormers and Western Province.

His excitement stems from the fact that he will be opposing his former mentor Franco Smith, a one-time Toyota Cheetahs' head coach. The former Springbok centre Smith was appointed head coach of Glasgow Warriors at the start of the season. “I’ve got nothing but massive respect for Franco. When he coached me at the Toyota Cheetahs, I played some of my best rugby under him,” said Pokomela, who is in the Stormers' tour squad in chilly Glasgow. “He has turned Glasgow around, and they’re playing brilliant rugby. I watched their two games against Edinburgh, and they played so well.

“They’re a free-flowing team, but I can imagine with the weather conditions (in the northern hemisphere) he sometimes can’t play the way he would like to play because Franco is a coach who likes to attack and play quick ball. “So we’ll prepare well and do our homework and make sure we’re ready for them.” Pokomela's sense of anticipation is further heightened by the fact that he could be up against a former teammate Sintu Manjezi. Pokomela and the second rower Manjezi were teammates in the Cheetahs 2019 squad. Manjezi has been a star performer for Glasow Rangers this season.

“Sintu is a mate of mine, he’s a massive player,” said Pokomela. “I played at the Toyota Cheetahs with him, and against him when he was at the Vodacom Bulls. “We played good rugby together at the Toyota Cheetahs, and I’m happy for him doing well at Glasgow, playing week in and week out.

"Looking forward to facing him this weekend and meeting him up with him afterwards – excited actually.” Meanwhile, Pokomela says it’s hard work trying to pin down a place in the starting XV. “The DHL Stormers competition from one to 15 is crazy, especially in the loose forwards," he said.

“You’ve got Brannas (Fourie), Hacjivah, Evan (Roos), Willie (Engelbrecht) and Marcel (Theunissen). The depth is just unbelievable. “So, the competition is healthy and you have to be on your toes and keep pushing at the door. I’m happy I get to play each week and contribute to the team where I can. I’m blessed. “A guy like Brannas (Fourie), 36 years old and still playing his best rugby. I feed off of him and get to learn every day from these guys.”