Kurt-Lee Arendse back for Bulls as Jake White hauls out big guns against Cardiff

Cape Town – Bulls coach Jake White has hauled out the heavy artillery by calling on Kurt-Lee Arendse and the rest of their Springbok contingent for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Cardiff at Loftus Versfeld (8pm kickoff). There were 10 changes in total to the team announced on Friday from the one that started in last week’s 43-26 victory over the Ospreys in Pretoria.

Arendse was outstanding for the Boks throughout their November tour of Europe, but instead of taking a breather, he will go straight back into action against a Cardiff outfit that will be brimming with confidence after thrashing the Sharks 35-0 in Durban last Sunday. Apart from Arendse at fullback, other national team tourists such as Cornal Hendricks will line up at outside centre, Canan Moodie will slot in left wing, Johan Goosen is back at flyhalf and Marco van Staden will play his fetcher role at openside flank. David Kriel has been rewarded for a superb outing against the Ospreys by retaining the No 14 jersey, while Zak Burger replaces Embrose Papier at scrumhalf.

🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Marco Van Staden, Johan Grobbelaar, Johan Goosen, Cornal Hendricks, Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse all BACK 🔥



Who are you most excited to see on Saturday? 👇



🎟 Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/quBJgqSZ44#TrueToTheBlue @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/QuEclrKXmM — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 2, 2022 There is a re-jigged loose trio, with Van Staden at No 6 and Cyle Brink at blindside flank for Nizaam Carr and WJ Steenkamp respectively, while Ruan Vermaak will add some grunt at No 4 lock in place of Janko Swanepoel. But what will please White arguably the most is to see Johan Grobbelaar back at hooker following a lengthy layoff due to an ankle injury, which forced him to miss out on the Bok tour. His accuracy at the lineouts, controlling the mauls, and work-rate as a ball-carrier and the breakdowns will add real energy to the Bulls forwards against a highly effective Cardiff pack.

It will also be a vital outing for Goosen, who will look to get his game going once more after a difficult recent period in his comeback from an 11-month injury-enforced absence. Bulls Team 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 David Kriel 13 Cornal Hendricks 12 Harold Vorster 11 Canan Moodie 10 Johan Goosen 9 Zak Burger 8 Elrigh Louw 7 Cyle Brink 6 Marco van Staden 5 Ruan Nortje (captain) 4 Ruan Vermaak 3 Mornay Smith 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

