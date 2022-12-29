Leolin Zas and the Stormers love it when a plan comes together

Durban — Colonel John “Hannibal” Smith was famous for saying “I love it when a plan comes together” in The A-Team television series, and Leolin Zas was singing from the same script after the Stormers outplayed the Bulls, and he wants more of the same for Saturday’s year-ender against the Lions. “The most satisfying thing about the performance against the Bulls was the plan we had worked,” said Zas, who was one of the try scorers in the 37-27 win last week. “All of our special moves and plans we put in place came off and we scored tries from them. The atmosphere and the number of people present made it even more special.”

Zas was the United Rugby Championship’s top try scorer last season and he now has two in this campaign after a long time out with an ankle injury that prevented him in playing in the final against the Bulls. “Our willingness to attack from anywhere is just something that excites me,” Zas said. “I enjoy it and it also keeps me on my toes. It’s in our DNA as a team and it’s certainly in mine as a player. It just makes me excited to go to work every day and play every week. “I just play what I feel. The backing of coaches and players to do what I feel is the best thing for me. Freedom and confidence play a big role in how I play.”

On Saturday against the Lions, Zas will be opposite an old friend in Edwill van der Merwe, the former Stormers and Western Province wing. “We played together and I know him quite well,” Zas said. “Edwill is an excellent player and I rate him very highly. He has the ability to do sensational things and is very talented. “But we’re not just going to focus on one player. It’s not about the battle between me and him. It’s about the team and we can’t just focus on him.”

The Stormers will want to consolidate their second-place position on the standings (behind Leinster), but also have the added motivation of finishing the year unbeaten at home. “It’s been a great year and it’s always an incredible occasion to play at Cape Town Stadium,” Zas said. “I realised last Friday night again what a big difference the fans make for us – I was so happy with the turnout of around 30 000 people. Our fans are just something else ... they bring out the best in us. “We’ve been putting in the work and are all excited for Saturday. We cannot wait for it and are looking forward to ending the year off on a high. I know we will pull it off.”

