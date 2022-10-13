Leolin Zas starts as Stormers make seven changes for clash against Ospreys

Cape Town - Leolin Zas will make his return to the Stormers starting line-up for their United Rugby Championship meeting with Ospreys in Swansea on Friday.
Zas is one of seven changes to the starting XV that beat Zebre in Parma last weekend.
Last season's top try-scorer is joined in the back three by Clayton Blommetjies at fullback and Angelo Davids on the right wing.
In midfield, Dan du Plessis will partner up with Alapati Leuia, with Sacha Mngomezulu - who started at 12 against the Italians - set to provide impact from the bench. Scrumhalf Paul de Wet is also back in the starting line-up.
🔙 Leolin Zas returns from injury
7⃣ Changes to starting XV
💪 Strength on the bench
📢 Team announcement
Up front, Hacjivah Dayimani and Nama Xaba will start in the loose trio with Evan Roos at the back of the scrum, while the only change to the tight five sees Marvin Orie join captain Salmaan Moerat in the second row.
Springboks Joseph Dweba and Steven Kitshoff have been named on the bench for the Cape side's fourth match of the season.
Stormers head coach John Dobson said he is looking forward to seeing Zas back in action, while adding that having Bok front-rowers on the bench is another exciting factor.
"Leolin was one of the stand-out players for us last season until he was injured in the semi-final, so to have him back in the team along with the likes of Clayton, Dan, Paul, Hacjivah, Nama and Marvin is exciting for us.
"Then, of course, to have players of Joseph and Steven's quality coming off the bench is also something we are looking forward to.
"It is a short turnaround this week playing on Friday night and we also lost a day travelling from Italy, so we are going to have to really lift ourselves against an Ospreys team which will be full of internationals having rested some of them last weekend," he said.
The clash at the Swansea.com Stadium kicks off at 8.35pm (SA time) on Friday.
Stormers: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Alapati Leuia, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat (captain), 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak.
Replacements: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Brok Harris, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Willie Engelbrecht, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu.
@WynonaLouw