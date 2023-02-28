Lions are wounded but Bulls can’t afford to lose with URC playoffs in sight

Johannesburg - The emotions that flowed out of Ruan Venter on Saturday would have been felt by all of the Lions – the coaches, management, players and supporters. It was an extremely difficult week off the pitch for the Lions – for some more than others – as they prepared to face Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

Venter, in particular, had lost his father during the build-up but opted to play in the 35-24 victory. His tears were on full display as he released his grief after scoring for the Lions in the 52nd minute, a moment which virtually sealed the win for the home side. The squad also had to overcome reports that there was a fracture between the coaching staff and players, with general unhappiness directed at head coach Ivan van Rooyen. ALSO READ: Stormers want to maintain killer instinct against the Sharks

Lions Rugby Company CEO Rudolf Straeuli vowed then to focus his energies on engaging with all involved to resuscitate the squad’s failing confidence. You’d suspect that this healing process will have to continue this week as the Joburgers prepare to travel across the Jukskei to Pretoria to face the Bulls. The victory over Warriors was a brave display – no one can argue against that – and one that will return a sprinkling of self-belief.

It should not, however, paper over the cracks at the union. Introspection must continue this week in Doornfontein. The Lions have not beaten a South African franchise in 10 matches, a bugbear that they will look to overcome on Saturday in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash (kick-off 4.45pm). ALSO READ: 5 Things the Stormers need to focus on ahead of Sharks clash

A top-eight finish is arguably an objective now too far for the team, but they can continue to rebuild trust in each other by ending the season on a positive note. For the Bulls, meanwhile, they are very much alive and kicking regarding securing another play-off spot in the URC. They narrowly lost to the Stormers a fortnight ago, and the current stop-start nature of their season will be another obstacle that they must account for this weekend.

Currently, they are sixth in the standings, six points clear of eightplaced Connacht and a further point clear of Cardiff and Benetton. The margins are still in their favour but they can ill-afford to lose to the Lions. No team will want to finish in seventh or eighth place as that will consign the unfortunate group to travelling to Leinster, Cape Town, or possibly Ulster in the knockout rounds.