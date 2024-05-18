Lions boost play-off hopes with dominant win over Glasgow Warriors

The Lions kept alive their hopes of claiming a United Rugby Championship play-off place after beating Glasgow Warriors 44-21 in Johannesburg. The Warriors, who saw their six-match winning run in the competition ended by the Vodacom Bulls last weekend, were unable to capitalise on Ruan Venter's first-half dismissal as they missed the chance to move back to the top of the table.

A bonus-point victory for the Lions, who scored four quickfire second-half tries, kept alive their hopes of reaching the play-offs. Gianni Lombard missed a brace of penalties either side of the Lions losing Emmanuel Tshituka to a Head Injury Assessment inside the opening 11 minutes. Glasgow then took the lead a minute later when Kyle Rowe crossed after running on to a kick through by George Horne, who added the extras, with Ruan Venter - a replacement for Tshituka - sin-binned for an infringement in the build-up to the try.

Jordan Hendrikse's penalty got the Lions on the board and they moved in front when Rabz Maxwane went over after being sent in by Erich Cronje, although Hendrikse was unable to convert. But the home side suffered a double blow prior to half-time as first Venter was sent off for contact to the head of Glasgow's Tom Jordan and then Francke Horn was sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on. Glasgow took advantage six minutes into the second half when Euan Ferrie powered his way over the line, with Horne again converting.

However, four tries in a devastating 11-minute spell saw the Lions take control. An outstanding individual try from Edwill van der Merwe, who ran on to his chip over the top to go over with Sanele Nohamba making no mistake from the tee, was followed by another free-flowing score which was finished off by Maxwane, with Nohamba again converting. JC Pretorius and Nohamba added further scores, the latter converting on each occasion and also landing a penalty late on, before Josh McKay grabbed a third try for Glasgow and Duncan Weir kicked the extras.