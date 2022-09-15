Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen makes some surprise selections for first URC match

Johannesburg - There were few big surprises on Thursday when Ivan van Rooyen selected his first matchday 23 of the new United Rugby Season, which will have youthful faces making more experienced outings against the Bulls this weekend. New signing, Marius Louw, will make his debut for the Emirates Lions against their northern neighbours, slotting in as expected at inside-centre. He will be joined by the exciting Henco van Wyk on his outside. Van Rooyen and Co also welcome back the experience of Springbok Andries Coetzee at No 15, a selection that sees the powerful Quan Horn shift to wing.

The other big talking point ahead of the Jukskei Derby, was the composition of the loose-forwards and here Van Rooyen has selected Sibusiso Sangweni, Ruhan Straeuli and Francke Horn as his trio. Jaco Kriel and Willem Albert did not make the cut, and instead Emmanuel Tshituka will act as cover from the bench as a utility-forward. Ruan Venter, meanwhile, who is seen as a massive future prospect for the union, will start in the second-row alongside Reinhard Nothnagel, who will also captain the team. "We're quite excited about the team we've selected as we open our account against the Bulls this weekend, said Van Rooyen in a statement released by the union".

"Pre-season was good for us as it gave us an opportunity to reflect and plan for the season. We've been together for three months, connecting as a squad. I’m excited to see this team reach their full potential not only on Saturday but throughout the season." "Jukskei Derbies over the years have always produced incredible rugby and Saturday will be no different. Fans are sure to be in for a spectacular day of rugby at Emirates Lions Park." The match kicks-off at 4.05pm

