Lions expecting the unexpected against Stade Francais in Challenge Cup

Johannesburg - The Lions will experience another first when they face a French club in a competitive match this week. Stade Francais are on their way to Emirates Airline Park to face the Joburgers in an EPCR Challenge Cup clash on Friday (kick-off 7.30pm), and no one quite knows what to expect from them. The Pink Army are third in the highly competitive Top 14 standings, and beat Benetton this past weekend to start their Cup campaign off on the right foot.

Story continues below Advertisement

They have a handful of South African players, including Vincent Koch and JJ van der Mescht; and a bevy of Test hardened veterans such as Giorgi Melikidze, Marcos Kremer, Morgan Parra and Nicolas Sanchez but whether they play, remains to be seen. The French clubs are known to be blase about travelling abroad, so it is possible that they will not even select their first team. Nevertheless, even their ‘B-team’ remains a dangerous proposition.

Lions scrumhalf Andre Warner spent a few months in Paris with the club, in 2018 to 2019, but even he admitted he was not completely sure what to expect. Said Warner: “I was there for three months, and I think Willem (Alberts) was there for three or four years, so he will probably chip in a lot.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is a completely new setup they have now – new coaches, and there are only a few guys I know that still play there. I can talk about their rugby culture – they throw the ball around. “The French, they are known for that. If we can help, we will and I think Willem will have the bigger input.” ALSO READ: SA teams showed they can handle the rigours of European Cup rugby

Story continues below Advertisement

After the draw against Dragons on Saturday, Edwill van der Merwe – who scored a brace in that match – agreed with that assessment saying, “personally, I love analysing the opposition … The French love to play the ball and it is also exciting to play against new opposition.” One of the major concerns the Lions will have to address this week is their lack of discipline. The Joburgers have been sanctioned at least once in each of their last five matches, putting them at an immediate disadvantage and under immense pressure. Coach Ivan van Rooyen has batted it off as that pressure translating into repeated individual infringements, but it is difficult to agree with such assessment when it continues to occur.

“It is something that we have addressed as a group,” Van der Merwe admitted. “You make it so much more difficult for yourself when you play with 14 players … It seems to be happening each week, so we will have to look where it is coming from. “Is it because we are under pressure, or is it cynical acts?

“As a group we are focusing on that – I think it is six in four weeks – which is way too much. You cannot play at the top level with 14 players against 15 every week. It is something we have to fix.” Return of Jaco Kriel boosts Lions in a big way Warner, meanwhile, has started the last two matches for the Lions, and could be backed to do so again against Stade. Van Rooyen has decent depth to choose from at scrumhalf, and has been rotating his squad to keep them fresh and healthy.

It could see Sanele Nohambe return to the starting XV or perhaps Morne van den Berg, who has been missing in action in recent weeks, could make an appearance. “I am feeling good and we trust the coaches,” said Warner. “The coaches have communicated with all the nines. We help each other out.

“When I wasn’t playing, I kept sharp and I know when I get my chance, I will have to play well. That is the mindset that I have worked on and it is awesome to get to play every week. “If you get the opportunity, you must take it.” Against Stade Francais, he and his teammates will certainly have to do that.