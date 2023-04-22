Lions feed on Zebre to give Jaco Kriel the perfect send off

Johannesburg - Released from the shackles of expectation, the Emirates Lions played with total abandon in their final United Rugby Championship of the 2022/23 season, claiming victory for themselves and the departing Jaco Kriel against Zebre at Loftus Versfeld. It was clear within the first 10 minutes that the Joburgers would run the ball at every opportunity, playing at a frantic pace that was scrappy at times, breathless throughout and inspired when it did click.

The latter statement was in full flow for their second try, which swept past the Zebre defence off first phase line-out ball, using the full width of the field, and the whole backline at pace to draw defenders, creating massive space out wide for Edwill van der Merwe to run in untouched. For their part, Zebre went about their business with the same recklessness, as epitomised when their second try – scored by wing Simone Gesi – was referred after he celebrated his brace with a silly summersault role that nearly cost his team the try. Gesi would be the happy recipient of the Lions’ approach, scoring a hat-trick within 36 minutes as the hosts’ defence offered little to no resistance.

Less than 6️⃣0️⃣ seconds into the game, and @ZebreParma strikes first! 💥#BKTURC #URC | #LIOvZEB | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/NCZaxN617C — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) April 22, 2023 Indeed, eight tries were scored in the first half, including one by retiring Lions legend Kriel, who dotted down after a powerful attacking maul. Kriel also put in a try-assist to full-back Quan Horn to end the half with the Lions leading 31-22. The former Springbok flank – capped 11 times for the nation - put in a workmanlike performance in his final professional match, playing with that type of freedom afforded those who have forgotten, for the briefest of moments, the weariness of the world.

pic.twitter.com/CNe06eqdzi — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) April 22, 2023 The 33-year-old played the full 80 minutes of the game to cap off a fine career, embraced by his teammates as he left the field.

The toll of playing at such high intensity on the Highveld, however, aided by the yellow card sanctions of flank Guido Volpi and flyhalf Tiff Eden – handed the fixture to the Lions in the second half. Nohamba completed his brace, compiling 20 points during the match, while replacement flyhalf Andries Coetzee and prop Rhynardt Rijinsburger gave the Lions their half-century and an unassailable lead.

Sanele Nohamba, slipping through the the defence like its nothing! 🤯#BKTURC #URC | #LIOvZEB | #UnitedWeRise | @LionsRugbyCo pic.twitter.com/0vnhq9a1Z1 — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) April 22, 2023 Zebre did score through Jacopo Trulla and Tiff Eden to add respectability to their scoreline in the remaining 20 minutes, but by then the Lions had locked them out of the match. The Lions finish the URC season with a 50% win record, finishing in ninth place in the standings on 45 points. They will watch the rest of the tournament from the comfort of their homes.

Point scorers Emirates Lions (31) 50 - Tries: Nohamba (2), Van der Merwe (2), Kriel, Q Horn, Coetzee, Rijinsburger; Conversions: Nohamba (5) Zebre Parma (22) 35 - Tries: Gesi (3), Trulla, Pittinari; Conversions: Eden (2); Penalty: Eden (2). Yellow Card: Volpi, Eden.