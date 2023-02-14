Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse ruled out of Sharks clash

Johannesburg - The Lions will be without the services of a handful of key players over the next few weeks, starting with the Sharks this weekend, head coach Ivan van Rooyen revealed on Tuesday. Speaking during a media briefing, Van Rooyen explained that flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and outside centre Henco van Wyk will not be available for their crucial clash against the Durbanites at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Story continues below Advertisement

“The last six games on tour, we unfortunately had a few injuries,” Van Rooyen said. “Francke Horn and Reinhard Nothnagel are still some time away. Francke has started training with us but he still has to go through all the protocols. They are probably three or four weeks away.

“(Hendrikse) is unfortunately managing a shoulder, so we will reassess him after another two or three weeks of rehab. He is injured (and won't be available this weekend). "It is not nice (to be injured), but it is an opportunity for someone else to come through. Van Wyk," Van Rooyen added, "had an operation last week, so he is getting better and healed up. He will be out for a little while.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is for us to find a way around it and to play in a specific way with the players available.” The loss of Hendrikse, in particular, will be of concern to Van Rooyen and the Lions faithful ahead of the Sharks clash. It should see Gianni Lombard installed into the No 10 jumper. The 25-year-old, however, has lacked gametime this season and his form and confidence have suffered as a result. ALSO READ: Stormers don’t have psychological hold over Bulls but Cornal Hendricks warns against complacency

Story continues below Advertisement

The injury to Van Wyk, meanwhile, will afford any of Rynhardt Jonker, Sango Xamlashe or Manuel Rass the inside lane to pull the No 13 jersey on, with the latter most probably the preferred candidate. Van Wyk has also not been at his best in recent matches, so some time away from the game might help him realign his mental approach. It wasn’t all bad news on the injury front, however, as the Lions could possibly be strengthened up-front by the return of one of their few Springboks in the frontrow. Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis a throwback to Stormers’ Jean de Villiers-Jacque Fourie midfield era

“A bit of good news is that Rabz (Maxwane, wing) and Sanele (Nohamba, scrumhalf) have recovered, and they are training flatout and are selectable. (Ruan Dreyer, prop) is also available and is training well. “If we really wanted to take a chance, we could have played him in the last game on tour (against Connacht, which the Lions lost 43-24). With all the travelling, we concluded that it was not worth the risk. But, he is now fit to play.” @FreemanZAR