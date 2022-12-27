Lions have to front up against the Stormers after being bullied by Sharks, says Jaque Fourie

Durban — Given the current form of the Lions and Stormers, it seems like an eternity since the team from Johannesburg shocked the Capetonians on their home turf but it was only a year ago and the Lions will know the job can be done. The Stormers were hugely impressive in dismantling the Bulls last week in Cape Town while the Lions were poor in going down 37-10 to the Sharks in Durban, and it is difficult to predict the Lions pulling off a shock win two years in a row but defence coach Jaque Fourie believes it can be done.

But Fourie, who held a press conference on Tuesday, said the Lions have to front up physically this week after having been tamed by the Sharks. “We got bullied,” Fourie said. “The Sharks were physically better than us and we had no answer. “We had a good look at ourselves. That wasn’t our standard. We will definitely have to pick up our defensive effort if we hope to win.”If lightning were to strike twice for the Lions in Cape Town it would also mean a first home defeat for the Stormers in 2022.

“It’s a year ago that we beat them in Cape Town. They are a different team since then,” said Fourie. “They have gone on to win the United Rugby Championship and they are currently enjoying a lot of momentum. “We want to quickly forget about what happened against the Sharks and put our positive energy into beating them on Saturday. “They are a very dangerous side on attack and are good defensively. So we have to be at our best on Saturday if we want to win.”

The Lions were not only outmuscled by the Sharks but were also sloppy in their execution, notably with their handling errors. “We can’t make so many basic mistakes,” Fourie said. “The Stormers are very dangerous with counter-attacks. Those three tries they scored in five minutes against the Bulls ... it was from an error in the air and then getting the ball and going with it. If you give them any opportunity to counter-ruck or run at you, they will punish you. “We have to stay connected in the defensive line and close their space and time. Otherwise, it will be a long day at the office.”

