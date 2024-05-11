Independent Online
Lions keep URC playoff hopes alive with bonus-point win over Cardiff

Lions loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka fights for the ball with James Hall of Stade Francais in a Challange Cup match.

Lions loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka, left, scored a brace against Cardiff. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Published 4h ago

Share

The Lions stayed in contention for a United Rugby Championship play-off place with a 34-13 win over Cardiff in Johannesburg.

Replacement back row Emmanuel Tshituka crossed twice in the final quarter at Ellis Park to break the visitors' resistance after they briefly hinted at forcing their way back into the contest when Corey Domachowski touched down.

An early break by scrumhalf Morne van den Berg led to Ruan Venter going over with the openside partially dragged over the line by prop Ruan Dreyer.

The Lions' opening score was well taken but Cardiff were caught asleep for the second, losing focus as Marius Louw used a penalty to hoof a long kick down field with Quan Horn winning the race to the line.

Patient forward play enabled Cardiff to breach the home defence seven minutes after the interval with replacement prop Domachowski burrowing over from close range.

But with flyhalf Sanele Nohamba landing two penalties and two conversions, the Lions remained 20-10 ahead.

Cardiff began to get ascendency at the scrum and when they won a penalty in front of the posts, Tinus de Beer was able to further narrow the lead with another successful three-pointer.

Replacement back Jordan Hendrikse was making an impact for the Lions through his carrying, sucking in multiple defenders with each run.

But Cardiff were scrambling well and had fullback Cam Winnett to thank for a monster 50-22 that swept them deep into enemy territory, although the opportunity amounted to nothing.

The Lions remained in control knowing the next try would seal the win and it duly arrived in the 73rd minute when Tshituka finished a driving maul after a build up of pressure.

Gianni Lombard nailed the conversion and it was over for Cardiff, who saw the playoff chasing Lions cross once again through Tshituka.

unitedrugby.com

IOL Sport

