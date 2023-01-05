Lions look to ‘new’ Van Heerden to steer URC campaign back on track

Johannesburg - The last time a Van Heerden played for the Lions, he became a darling of Ellis Park. Wikus skippered both the Lions and the Cats and espoused all the virtues of captain courageous through tumultuous times. During his tenure, and despite many set-backs, the former Springbok endeared himself to the Lions faithful and his stint in Johannesburg is fondly remembered.

On Friday, against Munster, another Van Heerden – Emile – will hope to start that journey for the Joburgers when he makes his debut for the union in an important United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Musgrave Park (kick-off 9.35pm). Van Heerden is of good stock – the 22-year-old is the son of former Springbok lock Fritz van Heerden, who played for South Africa on 14 occasions.

He enters the starting XV for the Lions in the No 7 jumper, in place of Ruan Venter, who has been moved to No 4 lock – arguably his preferred position – for the clash. Venter will pack down in the second-row alongside Darrien Landsburg in a new look lock combination. The Lions will begin their four-match European tour against the Irish club, and despite this fact head coach Ivan van Rooyen has resisted the temptation of making wholesale changes to his side that was wrecked 40-8 by the Stormers at the end of last year.

Besides the handful of changes up-front, Van Rooyen has made only a further two in the backline. Sanele Nohamabe is rotated out of the matchday 23 with Morne van den Berg and Andre Warner covering the scrumhalf berth, while an injured Rabz Maxwane misses out and will be replaced by the stocky Stean Pienaar on the wing. On the bench, meanwhile, new signing Michael van Vuuren will cover as hooker, while the ‘Bone Collector’, Willem Alberts, will be expected to make an impact when he is called upon.

It has gone slightly pear-shaped for the Lions in recent weeks in the URC due to the drubbings handed out to them by the Stormers and the Sharks, and they have tumbled down the log. Before those local derbies at the end of last year, they were fifth in the standings. They are now 11th on 24 points, four points below eight-placed Cardiff Rugby. They are in desperate need of a victory to keep their fate in their own hands. The Red Army has been inconsistent this season, and like the Lions have won only five of their matches, collecting 25 points in the process. The Lions are undefeated abroad this season having earlier won all their matches in the tournament in Wales and Scotland.

That should give them some much-needed confidence as they head into the clash against Munster in what is expected to be bitterly cold and wet conditions in Cork. "Friday will be a good test for our guys against Munster on tour," said Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghguys earlier this week.

"The Munster pack has been in good form recently, so Friday will be an exciting challenge for this team, especially the guys who'll be getting an opportunity to feature. We all know you don't grow when it's easy, you grow when it's tough; and Friday will be tough especially in these conditions away from home. "Playing at Musgrave Park will be new for us as none of our current squad members have played there. In saying that, we tend to strive under the new and unknown so this will certainly be one of those."