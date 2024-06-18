Independent Online
Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Lions playmaker Sanele Nohamba named Vodacom URC Player of the Season

After a stellar season in the number 9 and 10 jerseys, Lions’ playmaker Sanele Nohamba has been named as the Vodacom URC Player of the Season. Photo: URC

Published 1h ago

After a stellar season in the number 9 and 10 jerseys, Lions’ playmaker Sanele Nohamba has been named as the United Rugby Championship’s South African Player of the Season.

In an impressive season for the Johannesburg-based team, Nohamba scored 117 points from two tries, 31 conversions, 14 penalties and one drop goals.

His form saw him invited to a Springboks’ alignment camp, but ultimately, he was not selected for upcoming international season.

“Sanele Nohamba has brought such a fresh and exciting element to the Vodacom United Rugby Championship this season and is a thoroughly deserving winner of this award,” Vodacom CEO Sitho Mdlalose said on Tuesday.

“His humility and service to his teammates epitomises the spirit of this competition, and indeed Vodacom’s own belief that we can all do so much more if we go Further Together.

“His triumph is a testament to the skills and character of a player who showed his true potential this season, and who is undoubtedly destined for greatness in the game.”

The award was open to players playing for the four South African teams, and was voted for by the media, the four South African teams’ coaches, and Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus.

URC Awards Winners 2023-24

Tackle Machine: Alessandro Izekor (Benetton Rugby)

Turnover King: Jamie Ritchie (Rugby)

Gilbert Golden Boot: Chris Smith (Bulls)

OFX Top Try Scorer: Johnny Matthews (Glasgow Warriors)

Ironman Award: Shane Daly (Munster Rugby)

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Jack Crowley (Munster Rugby)

Try of the Season Powered by URC.tv: Aphelele Fassi (Sharks)

Elixirr Innovation Award: Benetton

Elite XV: Warrick Gelant (Stormers), Jordan Larmour (Leinster Rugby), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Alex Nankivell (Munster Rugby), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Jack Crowley (Munster Rugby), John Cooney (Ulster Rugby), Ox Nche (Sharks), Akker van der Merwe (Bulls), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby), Ruan Nortjé (Bulls), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls)

Vodacom URC Player of the Season: Sanele Nohamba (Lions)

IOL Sport

lionsrassie erasmusunited rugby championshiprugbybullssharksstormers