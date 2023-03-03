Cape Town – Bulls coach Jake White has gone on the attack in his selection for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld (4.45pm kickoff). White made a whole host of changes on Friday from the team that started in the 23-19 loss to the Stormers in February.

The backline in particular has a new look, with Wandisile Simelane being shifted from outside centre to fullback and Cornal Hendricks from right wing to No 13.

Sibongile Novuka takes over at No 14, while David Kriel moves from fullback to inside centre for the Gauteng derby. There is also a recall for veteran flyhalf Morné Steyn, who was on the bench against the Stormers, with Chris Smith among the replacements, and the new scrumhalf is Embrose Papier, with Zak Burger out of the match-23 as youngster Bernard van der Linde gets an opportunity off the bench. Finishing off their scoring chances has been one of the major shortcomings for the Bulls this season, so White will hope that the re-jigged backline can make a difference against a Lions side that dotted down five times in their excellent 35-24 victory over Glasgow last weekend.

🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Here is your Vodacom Bulls team to take on the Emirates Lions tomorrow at Loftus in the Jukskei Derby 💪



🎟 Get your tickets here: https://t.co/Cjxwv7lClJ@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/ZnAWG9pCq8 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 3, 2023 There are two fresh faces in the pack as well. WJ Steenkamp, who has been impressive whenever he’s been on the pitch this season, will operate at blindside flank alongside No 8 Elrigh Louw and openside flank Marco van Staden, with Cyle Brink set to make an impact off the bench.

Dylan Smith gets a chance in the No 1 jersey as well, and will be keen to dominate in the scrums against his former team. Bulls team for Lions 15 Wandisile Simelane 14 Sibongile Novuka 13 Cornal Hendricks 12 David Kriel 11 Sbu Nkosi 10 Morné Steyn 9 Embrose Papier 8 Elrigh Louw 7 WJ Steenkamp 6 Marco van Staden 5 Ruan Nortje (captain) 4 Jacques du Plessis 3 Mornay Smith 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Dylan Smith.